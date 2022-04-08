The room was a long, empty cavern Thursday morning, so big that Judy Allerheiligen could still feel the giant gulp she and other quilters took when they booked the Grand Junction Convention Center.
But at by noon on Thursday, setup was in full swing for the Mesas to Monuments Quilt Show, and there was a line of quilters already at the door waiting to drop off their quilts.
“People are so excited,” said Allerheiligen, who along with Janet Wheeler took the lead in organizing the show for the Sunset Slope Quilters.
While answering questions and giving directions, Wheeler watched as the spreadsheets and diagrams she spent months making turned into rows filled with nearly 300 quilts and booths where more than 20 vendors placed their goods.
It’s a burst of creativity in fabric and stitches that can be seen by all at the Mesa to Monuments Quilt Show from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the convention center, 159 Main St.
Admission is $5 and children younger than 12 get in free.
Among the quilts on display are some hand-quilted pieces “like they used to do in the old days,” Wheeler said. “Times have changed.”
There are modern quilts, art quilts, appliqued, painted and embellished quilts, collage quilts, very precise paper-pieced quilts — “see how intricate this is? It’s very intense,” Wheeler pointed out on one quilt, then rounded a corner and the glowing reds, oranges and turquoise blues of Jinny Truzinski’s “Mesa Sunrise” quilt caught her eye. “Oh, wow.”
Although Wheeler has seen all of the quilts on paper, to view the real thing hanging in the convention center was an entirely different experience.
Alongside each quilt was a paper with its name and that of its quilter along with other details.
“All it takes to be a quilt is three layers” of fabric and fill, Wheeler said.
The quilting “holds the sandwich together,” she said. “There are just so many ways to do it.”
Debbie Hughes collected fabric, fiber, jewelry and other odds and ends for quite a while before she put it all together in “Mermainia,” a two-piece quilt in which a mermaid swims, her hair floating out dramatically from her head. “Her hair was like three hours or more” of work, Hughes said.
The quilt is vibrant, especially in contrast to the COVID-inspired quilt Hughes also has in the show. “The Year That Was” features trees in black, gray and white and stitched with words such as “no gatherings,” “jobs,” “death.”
Hughes made it in 2021 while she was wasn’t feeling well. She was stuck at home and the news was depressing. All that she was feeling poured into that quilt in a couple hours, she said.
Like Hughes, there are many quilters, both members of the Sunset Slope Quilters and nonmembers, with two or more quilts in the show.
In addition, some have quilts that will be part of the antique bed turnings at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. During a bed turning, quilts are laid on a “bed” and lifted up one-by-one and their story is told to an audience.
There also will be live auction for two quilts after the 2 p.m. Saturday bed turning and there will be a silent auction with new items days of the show.
For information about the show and the Sunset Slope Quilters, go to sunsetslopequilters.com.