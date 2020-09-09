A cold front brought much needed rain to the Grand Valley and even some late summer snow at higher elevations.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Megan Stackhouse said drivers heading outside the valley should check road conditions before leaving. Douglas Pass and other higher elevation roads had already accumulated snow on the roads by Tuesday morning.
Grand Mesa also had snow on Tuesday — up to 3-4 inches — which created some treacherous driving conditions.
“Make sure everyone is prepared and looking at the forecast before they head out,” Stackhouse said. “Just be prepared for rapidly changing conditions in those regions.”
In Grand Junction, the storm had already dropped around 0.25 inches Tuesday morning with another 0.25 inches expected through the day, Stackhouse said. Grand Junction had only seen 0.02 inches of precipitation this month before the storm.
“Our normal for right now is 0.26,” Stackhouse said. “With this precipitation we’ll be right at normal for this time of the month. For the month of September on average we see about 1.19 inches.”
Temperatures dropped across the region, with Grand Junction seeing a high in the mid-50s. That’s around the average low temperature for this time of year, Stackhouse said. Temperatures could get into the upper 30s overnight, Stackhouse said. The record low for September 8 is 42 degrees. Colder than normal temperatures will continue through the rest of the week Stackhouse said, but we will be back in the high 70s and low 80s this weekend.
The cold front was on the heels of the hottest August ever in Grand Junction and some hot record-breaking days over the Labor Day weekend, including 99 degrees on Monday.
There was more than 40-degree difference in high temperatures between Monday and Tuesday in the Grand Junction area.
The cold front will also be sweeping out the smoky air that had filled the valley in recent days, Stackhouse said. The cold front has pushed the smoke plumes to the southwest, according to noaa.gov.
“With this cold front coming through (Tuesday) we are actually looking at the smoke decreasing,” Stackhouse said. “It’s going to generally improve later on today and into tomorrow as well.”
Stackhouse said smoke levels should remain lower than they had been in the Grand Valley, but that southwestern Colorado could have smoke returning today. She said with much of California experiencing wildfires all that is needed is the right wind direction to carry the smoke to our area.
“Right now they have been having just non-stop wildfires,” Stackhouse said. “(Monday) we had that northwesterly flow, which was bringing some of that in. Earlier in the summer we had a southwesterly flow which brought it in. It really depends which direction the winds are blowing.”