Shortly into this semester, R-5 High School Principal Donald Trujillo was on leave from his position over what Mesa County Valley School District 51 referred to as a “personnel matter.”
At the time, neither the district nor the school were able to provide any more information to The Daily Sentinel about the reason behind Trujillo’s departure.
While no reasoning for his leave has been provided since, District 51 confirmed to The Daily Sentinel on Thursday that Trujillo has officially retired from the position. Anna Goetz is serving as R-5 High School’s interim principal while the school searches for Trujillo’s replacement.
District 51 is accepting applications for the position through Monday, with no firm timetable on making a hire.
Trujillo had served as R-5 High School’s principal since 2014 and was a district employee since 2004.
This isn’t Goetz’s first time serving as an interim principal in the district. Goetz, an educator since 1987, previously served as the interim principal at Wingate Elementary, Orchard Avenue Elementary and East Middle schools for a semester each.
This is the most familiar of the interim positions she’s held, as she previously served as R-5 High School’s principal before retiring in June 2014 — succeeded by Trujillo — to provide instructional coaching and training for teachers, curriculum leaders and principals in other districts around the state before returning to Mesa County at District 51’s request to serve other interim roles.