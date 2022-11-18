Every Thursday afternoon, a group of anywhere from five to 15 R-5 High School students boarded a bus and head northwest to the Grand Valley Horse Rescue (GVHR), lending their services however needed.

These students are members of the R-5 High School Community Outreach Program, a collection of students who identify ways to bring positive change to the community and their own lives before working to enact that change. At the start of this semester, the GVHR caught their attention.