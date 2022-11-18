Students in the R-5 Community Outreach Program stand in front of the Grand Valley Horse Rescue’s new main arena that they helped build. From left to right, students Shr’rie Sommerville, Jason Manspeaker, Tavia Nuncio, Chris Ramirez, Kaedon Jerome, teachers Katie Allender and Amy Hrubes, and students Sage Hurd and Phaedra Garner.
From left to right, R-5 High School students Shr'rie Sommerville, Jason Manspeaker, Tavia Nuncio, Chris Ramirez, Kaedon Jerome, teachers Katie Allender and Amy Hrubes, and students Sage Hurd and Phaedra Garner stand in front of the Grand Valley Horse Rescue's new main arena that they helped build through the R-5 Community Outreach Program.
NATHAN DEAL/The Daily Sentinel
Every Thursday afternoon, a group of anywhere from five to 15 R-5 High School students boarded a bus and head northwest to the Grand Valley Horse Rescue (GVHR), lending their services however needed.
These students are members of the R-5 High School Community Outreach Program, a collection of students who identify ways to bring positive change to the community and their own lives before working to enact that change. At the start of this semester, the GVHR caught their attention.
So far this fall, the R-5 Community Outreach Program has helped the GVHR construct its new main arena as well as its dressage arena used for training.
“The first thing they did was they’d come in and do a lot of the heavy lifting we can’t do because these are high school kids,” said GVHR Director Shelle DeVergie.
“This takes a lot of physical effort. These teenagers have been coming out every Thursday at 1:30 and they knock themselves out. They get out of the bus going, ‘What do you need us to do and how can we do it?’ They’ve just been doing a fantastic job out here.”
R-5 Community Outreach Program member Jason Manspeaker said this initiative is not only teaching him and his fellow students how to make a local impact, but also boosting their mental health. There are multiple studies, including one by the American Youth Horse Council, that indicate that equestrian activities enhance the mental health and range of life skills of young people.
“It’s to help out the community. It’s us giving back in ways that not many people can,” Manspeaker said. “It’s rehabilitating horses, and having something to be around (for us). There’s a lot that goes into it.”
DeVergie delved into the effectiveness of the work the students did on bringing the GVHR’s new main arena to fruition.
“You can see it took a lot of work to get it up,” DeVergie said. “We’ve put all the fencing up along here, they paved this, they pulled all the rocks out, they helped me rototill, and it has really cool drainage down the side because they shoveled away. When it rains, all the water stops before it gets to the arena.”
They also helped build a new dressage arena for training. DeVergie said their efforts have already translated to success for horses and their riders.
The GVHR hosted a “really big horse show” in October, where 10-year-old Kenzie Thom rode Hank, a 20-year-old horse who was donated to the GVHR after “nobody wanted him,” to victory despite competing against adult riders, she said.
Thom and Hank had trained in the dressage arena built by R-5 High School students.
“What these kids do is they practice dressage because we train all our horses using basic western dressage. ... They helped us build this up and get it ready to go,” DeVergie said. “The day (Hank) got here, (Thom) started riding him and rode him consistently up to that horse show and just knocked the socks off of everybody. I was surprised, I’ll be honest.”
R-5 students’ involvement with the GVHR doesn’t end there. Thursday marked the end of construction work, so the students will shift their focus to training horses and getting to connect with them more deeply than before.
DeVergie believes this partnership between GVHR and R-5 High School has been a galloping success. This was the first time the two entities worked together, but this autumn’s success means it won’t be the last.
“It’s really working out fantastically well,” DeVergie said. “I think we’re actually going to expand on it (in the future).”