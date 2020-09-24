School District 51 has seen its first school shift entirely to remote learning because of a COVID-19 case.
R-5 High School, 455 North 22nd St., is temporarily closed after someone at the school tested positive, said Catherine Foster-Gruber, spokesperson for D51. Remote learning began Tuesday over fear that the person may have come into contact with many key people, such as teachers.
“Once contact tracing began, and they looked at who would have to quarantine, it seemed best to temporarily shift online in case there was too few teachers or students,” Foster-Gruber said.
Since the R-5 quarantine began, there have been no new COVID-19 cases, she added. The decision to go online was to err on the side of caution and not risk an outbreak. Students and staff are scheduled to return on Sept. 29.
Don Trujillo, site leader at R-5, wrote an email on the afternoon of Sept. 18 to parents at the school, explaining the decision.
“Because our staff regularly collaborates with students and colleagues, as a precaution,we are suspending face-to-face learning and following quarantine guidelines as a school,” Trujillo wrote. “We have been preparing for this situation from the beginning, and our staff are ready to support our learning community during this time.”
School board meetings are held in the Harry Butler Boardroom at the R-5 facility. The classrooms are on the other side of the school and double doors and a security vestibule separate them from the boardroom. Because of that, those who attended the school board meeting on Sept. 15 were not at risk of being exposed, Foster-Gruber said.
This is the first D51 school to close temporarily and transition to online learning.
Some of the R-5 students quarantining also attend the Career Center at 2935 North Ave. The Career Center is still open for students from all high schools, except for R-5 students, Foster-Gruber said.
D51 has faced criticisms of not being transparent during the pandemic from the public and teachers.
Foster-Gruber said she understands where they’re coming from but assures that the district’s notification process is standard for them and Mesa County Public Health.
“I could see why people would think that [we are not transparent] but that’s not the case,” Foster-Gruber said. “Our standard is to streamline the information to those who need it.”