Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirmed Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus type 2 (RHDV-2) in dead cottontail rabbits submitted from Garfield and Saguache counties earlier in the month.
CPW has had ongoing surveillance for the disease throughout the state since it was identified in April of 2020. Garfield and Saguache are new counties identified as having RHDV-2. The new discoveries mean that 15 Colorado counties have had positive tests for RHDV-2.
The positive case from Garfield County was discovered just south of Silt. The rabbit was submitted to a CPW wildlife officer by a landowner whose dog had found the carcasses and brought them home over a period of a few weeks.
Until recently, RHDV-2 was not considered a virus that would infect North American cottontails or hares; however, cases have now been reported in numerous states in the southwest region of the United States, including Colorado.
This virus has significant impacts on domestic rabbits as well as wild rabbits and species that prey upon them in Europe, giving some concern for predators like the Canada lynx that relies heavily on snowshoe hare for prey. RHDV-2 does not affect humans or domestic species other than rabbits. However, multiple dead or sick rabbits can also be a sign of tularemia or plague, diseases that can cause serious illness in people.
CPW advises people to not handle or consume sick or dead wildlife, and do not allow pets to contact or consume wildlife carcasses. RHDV-2 is not related to COVID-19.
The Colorado counties with positive RHDV-2 cases to date are Adams, Alamosa, Custer, Denver, El Paso, Elbert, Garfield, Huerfano, La Plata, Las Animas, Larimer, Mesa, Prowers, Pueblo, and Saguache. Both cottontails and jackrabbits have been affected.
For people with domestic rabbits, CPW states that veterinarians and owners must report suspected RHDV2 cases to the State Veterinarian’s Office at 303-869-9130. CPW also advises rabbit owners contact their veterinarian for more information about this disease.
With wild cottontails, hares and pika (a small mammal located in mountainous areas), CPW asks that people report three or more dead animals within a two-week period, in a neighborhood or other small area. Also report the living animals that appear to be sick as well as any dead or sick snowshoe hares or pikas. Dead or sick rabbits or rodents should not be handled or consumed.
Also, pets should not be allowed to feed on carcasses even though RHDV-2 is not a risk to pets other than domestic rabbits, a number of other pathogens and parasites from carcasses can affect pets.
Meat from healthy rabbits harvested by hunters is safe to consume when cooked thoroughly.