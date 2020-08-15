The two main candidates in the race for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District have been trading barbs for the past several weeks, with Republican Lauren Boebert and Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush saying the other represents the extreme of their parties.
On social media, Boebert has said Mitch Bush is a socialist. Mitsch Bush, meanwhile, says Boebert is a far-right conspiracy theory believer who aligns herself with fringe militia groups.
With the race less than three months out, a rare publicly released poll shows they are neck-and-neck.
That poll, conducted by the left-leaning GQR Research, shows the race to be a near dead heat, with Mitsch Bush polling one percentage point over Boebert, 43% to 42%. That same poll also shows President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden tied at 48% each.
“This poll confirms what we already knew, people in this district want a pragmatic leader who has worked across the aisle to get things done,” Mitsch Bush said. “Washington is broken, and Lauren Boebert’s unwillingness to compromise and extreme positions will only contribute to the partisan gridlock. We don’t need more of that in Washington.”
Boebert, however, says it’s Mitsch Bush who will contribute to the dysfunction in the nation’s capital, saying she sides with socialist views shared by such lawmakers as U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat who’s been outspoken on her progressive views.
AOC, as she is often known, is a common target of Boebert’s, who sees herself as her conservative counterpart, saying that part of her job as a congresswoman will be to be vocal in pushing conservative ideals on a national stage.
The expansive district, which stretches from progressively dominated areas of Pueblo and Durango to conservative Mesa County and northwest Colorado, is nearly divided between Democratic, GOP and unaffiliated voters, with Republicans outnumbering Democrats and unaffiliateds outnumbering them both.
Boebert’s campaign has recently begun attacking Mitsch Bush for her stance on health care, saying she’s lied about whether she supports a government-run health care system.
“AOC has a good friend in Diane Mitsch Bush,” said Boebert spokeswoman Laura Carno. “But at least Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has the guts to look voters in the eye and reveal the truth about her far-left socialist policies.”
Mitsch Bush said Boebert once accused her of being a socialist because she was a social worker. While the Democrat has a doctorate in sociology, she has never worked as a social worker.
In her counterattacks, Mitsch Bush often tries to tie Boebert to far-right conspiracy theorists known as QAnon, which, among other things forwards the claim that Democrats are leading a global child sex trafficking ring.
Boebert also appears in a photo that’s gained wide circulation on social media standing with alleged members of the so-called Three Percenters, an anti-government militia group. A tweet from a Colorado Springs branch of that group wrote that Boebert’s campaign asked them to act as security in an appearance there last month.
“But this is Boebert’s plan,” Mitsch Bush says. “From now until Election Day, she’s going to lie and talk about national issues that rile up conspiracy theorists and other racial people across the country.”