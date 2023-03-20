Railroad crossing closed Mar 20, 2023 Mar 20, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Motorists on South Seventh Street should look for an alternate route to get over the railroad tracks for the next couple of days.An electronic sign has been alerting motorists for more than a week that the railroad crossing will be closed starting today through Thursday.The project will not affect the crossing on South Ninth Street. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Trains Motor Vehicles Day Precip Temp Mon 81% 32° 48° Mon Monday 48°/32° Rain ending early. Lows overnight in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 81% Sunrise: 07:18:03 AM Sunset: 07:26:22 PM Humidity: 84% Wind: WSW @ 8 mph UV Index: 0 Low Monday Night Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Tue 56% 40° 45° Tue Tuesday 45°/40° Chance of afternoon showers. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 56% Sunrise: 07:16:28 AM Sunset: 07:27:22 PM Humidity: 75% Wind: ESE @ 9 mph UV Index: 2 Low Tuesday Night Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low around 40F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Wed 76% 30° 50° Wed Wednesday 50°/30° A few morning showers. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 76% Sunrise: 07:14:52 AM Sunset: 07:28:21 PM Humidity: 56% Wind: SSW @ 20 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Wednesday Night Generally fair. Low near 30F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Thu 24% 32° 49° Thu Thursday 49°/32° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:13:16 AM Sunset: 07:29:20 PM Humidity: 56% Wind: N @ 8 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Thursday Night Partly cloudy in the evening followed by periods of snow showers after midnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. Fri 49% 25° 45° Fri Friday 45°/25° Snow to start, then rain. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 49% Sunrise: 07:11:41 AM Sunset: 07:30:19 PM Humidity: 64% Wind: NW @ 11 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Friday Night Snow showers early. Breaks in the overcast later. Low around 25F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Sat 17% 26° 42° Sat Saturday 42°/26° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 17% Sunrise: 07:10:05 AM Sunset: 07:31:18 PM Humidity: 47% Wind: ENE @ 7 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Saturday Night Mostly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Sun 24% 25° 43° Sun Sunday 43°/25° Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:08:29 AM Sunset: 07:32:17 PM Humidity: 54% Wind: N @ 10 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Sunday Night A few clouds. Low near 25F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business