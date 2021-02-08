November 18, 1883, was one of those days of momentous change. Most people paid little attention.
On Nov. 18, 1883, organizations across North America set their clocks to the same time: Standard Railway Time.
Prior to that date, each town or county set its own time, based on the sun, and there were many variations. “For instance, when it was noon in New York City, it was 11:55 a.m. in Philadelphia, 11:47 a.m. in Washington, and 11:35 a.m. in Pittsburgh,” wrote communications expert Jonathan Matusitz in a 2009 paper.
The switch to a standard time was driven by railroads, one of the many social changes that railroads wrought around the globe, but particularly in North America.
In the last decades of the 19th century and the first half of the 20th, railroads affected everything from how towns were laid out, to social activities in a community to what people read about in their local newspapers.
Only after World War II did the influence of railroads on community lives begin to diminish, even though they remained important in transporting freight. Automobiles had taken over most of the passenger traffic by the 1950s, although passenger trains still criss-crossed the country.
Railroad travel dominated in the 1880s, however. But with trains rolling across state lines every day, and the telegraphs providing instant communication, establishing uniform times became critical.
Prior to the 1883 time change, “Often a train would arrive at one station (say 12:13 p.m.) at an earlier time than it had left the previous one (say 12:08 p.m.),” Matusitz wrote.
The idea to have all railroads in North America shift to four time zones on the same day is credited to Sir Sandford Fleming, a chief engineer for the Canadian Pacific Railway. The time zones were set one hour apart – or 15 degrees longitude – with the starting point at Greenwich, England.
The time zones weren’t established internationally until 1893, and the U.S. government didn’t officially adopt them until 1918.
Nevertheless, Matusitz said, “Within days (after Nov. 18, 1883) almost seventy percent of schools, courts, and local governments adopted railroad time as the official time standard.”
The change didn’t merit any mention in the Grand Junction News, the primary newspaper in this community at the time.
But other newspapers around the country and in Colorado took note. On Nov. 20 the Leadville Daily Herald offered a tongue-in-cheek reminder of the time change.
“The new railroad time standard, which is now in operation on most of the leading lines, has not … prevented the average traveling citizen from arriving at one end of the depot just as his intended train is steaming out of the other,” the Herald wrote. “Neither does the new timetable prevent consequent profanity.”
Travelers and communities adapted quickly to the time change, however, just as they adapted to other changes brought by the railroads.
“The railroad long affected communities,” wrote historian H. Roger Grant. “The iron horse shaped their physical appearance. Often that included location of streets, transit lines, commercial buildings, and residential housing.”
In most communities, it also meant that housing for ethnic minorities and the poorest white families were inevitably on the wrong side of the tracks.
Although the town of Grand Junction was established more than a year before the Denver & Rio Grande Railway reached it, one can see evidence of the railroad’s influence, even to this day.
The first hotels, restaurants, and early retail operations were within walking distance of the railroad depot on First Street.
Many industrial businesses, from rendering plants to salvage yards, were on the other side of the tracks or even across the river. So too was inexpensive housing for workers.
Even so, many railroad workers were solid middle-class citizens of the communities they served. That was true in Grand Junction and around the country.
“Railroaders, especially well-paid locomotive engineers and skilled shopmen, often entered the ranks of the middle class and could afford a comfortable house, perhaps with modern plumbing and later a garage for the family automobile,” Grant wrote.
In Grand Junction, old telephone books that listed the occupation of each head of household, give an indication of the importance of the railroads. “There were huge numbers of railroad workers,” said Matt Darling, railroad historian for the Museum of Western Colorado and curator of the Cross Orchards historic site.
Often, the train workers got involved in local politics or community activities through groups like the Masons, the Elks, or their own organizations. And those organizations played a role in the community at large, not just for the train workers.
For example, a notice in the Jan. 12, 1900, edition of The Daily Sentinel invited everyone to a rail group’s celebration.
“Really the best ball of the season will be held at the Armory tonight,” the paper said. “The Railroad Trainmen will be glad to welcome you at their ball tonight.”
Many newspapers in the early 20th century carried regular railroad columns. For example, the Salt Lake Telegram in 1915 had a regular feature called “Railroad Notes,” with brief items on both local and national railroad news.
Other newspapers, including the Sentinel, regularly took note of what railroaders were doing, from a recent wedding to the visit of a railroad executive in town, to the death of a mule hit by a train.
Even today, while fewer people work for the highly automated railroads, “Virtually everyone has some relative who worked for the railroad at one time,” said Darling.
For much of the first part of the 20th century, however, railroads were among the largest employers, if not the largest, in Mesa County. There were a number of reasons for that.
First, Grand Junction was an important division point for the trains, Darling noted. Trains and their crews changed in Grand Junction, with one set going to Salt Lake City and another set handling eastbound traffic toward Denver.
Additionally, other crews and trains worked the southern route, to Delta, Montrose, Gunnison and on to Canyon City. For three decades, there were also northbound trains heading over Baxter Pass into Utah on the Uintah Railway.
Also, steam locomotives required far more workers to operate and maintain than the diesel power plants that began to replace them in the 1950s, Darling said.
During World War II, when many young men were heading to war, local draft boards often gave deferments to railroad workers to ensure that trains hauling troops and weaponry kept rolling.
Railroads affected communities in other ways. There were Railroad Restaurants, in Grand Junction and other cities. The Sentinel frequently carried advertisements for railroad watches, considered the best timepieces of the day.
And if you wanted to attend the National Western Stock Show in 1914, the Sentinel informed people of a special train organized by the D&RG just to carry Stock Show spectators.
So next time you’re driving, flying or even riding a train, and your smartphone automatically switches time as you cross from one time zone to another, railroads are responsible.
Sources: “The Impact of the railroad on American society: a communication perspective of technology,” by Jonathan Matusitz, www.pasosonline.org; “Railroads and the American People,” by H. Roger Grant; historic newspapers online at www.newspapers.com; interview with Matt Darling.
Bob Silbernagel’s email is bobsilbernagel@gmail.com.