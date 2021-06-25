Rain came to the aid of those fighting the Oil Springs Fire south of Rangely on Thursday, after it had grown to 12,648 acres earlier in the week.
The fire continued to keep Colorado Highway 139 over Douglas Pass closed, at least until this morning, due to continuing concern about protecting the public, and also firefighters as they work along the highway. The fire is burning close to the roadway.
“At this point we have crews along 139 really working to make sure that the fire is secure along that highway corridor so we can get that reopened for travel,” said Dana Harris, a spokesperson for the incident management team managing the fire response.
The fire’s official acreage was still being reported at around 7,400 acres Wednesday, but that didn’t yet account for sizable growth the blaze exhibited later in the day on Tuesday, according to Harris.
More favorable weather arrived in the area of the fire Wednesday, with cooler temperatures and higher relative humidity, and Harris said the fire was seeing some moisture on Thursday. She wasn’t expecting to hear reports of a lot of growth by the fire Thursday with the weather conditions modifying its behavior.
“It’s great news to have a little cooler temperatures and some moisture, absolutely,” she said.
In other encouraging news, the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office lifted evacuation orders in connection with the fire Thursday morning.
At last count, 155 personnel were fighting the fire. The incident management team has struggled this week to get all the resources it needs to fight the fire because of competition for resources due to other fires in western states. However, Harris said more resources have been arriving.
On Wednesday, eight single-engine air tankers and a large air tanker were able to help with the response. Harris said they dropped retardant around a natural gas processing plant in the area of the fire.
The fire continues to be listed a 0% contained.
As of early Thursday afternoon, the Wild Cow Fire south of Baxter Pass continued to be listed at 553 acres in size at the InciWeb interagency incident information website, the same size as on Wednesday. Fifty-four personnel are fighting it.
In other, more regional fire activity:
As of Thursday morning, the Sylvan Fire south of Eagle in Eagle County was 3,752 acres in size and 0% contained, with about 200 personnel fighting it.
The Pack Creek Fire in the Moab area was just under 9,000 acres in size and 73% contained as of Thursday morning.
As of Thursday afternoon the West Fire in northwest Moffat County was at 3,401 acres in size and 30% contained.
As of Thursday afternoon the Muddy Slide Fire in Routt County was more than 4,000 acres in size.