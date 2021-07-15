Tuesday’s heavy rains damaged a classroom at Grand Junction High School exposing a layer of ceiling that contains asbestos.
District officials say the moisture soaked into the roof and caused portions of the ceiling to fall in a second story classroom in the main building. A brown layer of the ceiling that contains asbestos was exposed, prompting the district to close access to the classroom.
“There’s some activity on the roof from large birds, which wore down the roof, that allowed water to seep through,” said School District 51 spokesperson Emily Shockley. “The asbestos in the ceiling layer isn’t a problem unless it gets wet, which is what happened here.”
The scene was discovered Wednesday morning, Shockley said. The area was still wet, so that indicates to the district that the damage may have occurred sometime Wednesday morning.
Shockley stressed that this wasn’t due to poor maintenance on the building since GJHS’ roof was improved thanks to money from the 2017 bond measure.
The timeline on asbestos abatement is not clear. The District first needs to notify the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment of the issues and get approval for abatement. Because District 51 doesn’t have the appropriate equipment for such work, it will need to hire a contractor.
From there, the district at the mercy of the contractor’s schedule. The first day of school for District 51 grades 1-12 is Aug. 9.
“This could go into the start of school but we just don’t know right now, it all depends on who’s available and when,” Shockley said. “This did all just happen today, but we are optimistic it will be resolved before school starts.”
The damage comes at a precarious time for GJHS and District 51.
The Board of Education and school district are in the midst of crafting a bond measure that would replace the GJHS building if passed.
The existing structure was built in the late 1950s and faces a litany of issues related to the age of the facility. The district recently conducted an analysis of the main gymnasium at GJHS to see if it could remain standing during the rebuild, but found that it was in poor shape because of many issues, including asbestos within the gym walls.
Shockley said it was hard to say if Wednesday’s instance would have happened at younger buildings or if age was a factor, and that it’s tough to know if this has happened before.
“GJHS has had water issues before — many people will remember the boiler room flood that closed the school temporarily more than a decade ago,” Shockley said. “Sometimes these things just happen.”