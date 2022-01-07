Christopher Butler and Jessica Dawn Cooper hold Oakley, their 4-day-old daughter, in their room at the Red Roof Inn on Thursday. Oakley was the first baby to be born at Community Hospital in 2022. Below, baby Oakley.
MCKENZIE LANGE
With her heart broken after a miscarriage three years ago, Jessica Cooper was told it was unlikely she would be able to have a baby.
At 2:56 a.m. Jan. 2, a baby girl changed all that.
Weighing 7 pounds, 1.2 ounces and 18 inches long, Oakley Grace Butler filled the arms and hearts of her mother and her father, Christopher Butler.
Along with being a “rainbow baby,” a term used for a baby born after the loss of a child, Oakley was the first baby born at Community Hospital in 2022.
With that New Years status she joined a baby girl born at 12:56 a.m. Jan. 1 at St. Mary’s Medical Center and a baby boy born at 7:22 a.m. Jan. 2 at Bloomin’ Babies Birth Center.
However, Oakley’s parents weren’t planning to have a baby on Jan. 2. “We were scheduled for a C-section on Jan. 6,” Butler said.
Until mid-December, the couple lived in Naturita and drove about two hours to Grand Junction to see Cooper’s physicians.
With winter weather looming, the couple moved to Grand Junction to be closer to doctors and the hospital — Cooper has rheumatoid arthritis and fibromyalgia and her pregnancy was considered high risk.
Butler is in the process of transitioning to active duty with the U.S. Army after serving until November in the National Guard.
The couple were living in a hotel while searching for a place to live when Oakley decided to make her appearance.
Cooper began having contractions on New Year’s Day, so the couple went to Community Hospital that morning, but were sent home. About 11 p.m., Cooper woke up Butler insisting they return to the hospital.
Oakley was born via Caesarean section in the early morning hours of Jan. 2. It wasn’t until they were back in their hospital room that staff surprised them by announcing that Oakley was the hospital’s first baby of the new year.
The Community Hospital Foundation gave the family a basket filled with donated presents, including gift certificates and baby items.
“We really, really needed it,” Cooper said.
It’s true, Butler admitted. With the move and looking for temporary housing, they were “not even remotely” prepared for Oakley, he said.
Thanks to those gifts, “we’re pretty set for now,” he said.
But it would be good to finally find a place to live for the next month or so until the military takes them elsewhere, he said.
As for Oakley, “she’s a happy little energetic baby,” Butler said. “She hasn’t cried much. She likes looking around. She likes going for car rides.”