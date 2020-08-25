Residents around the United States and in the Grand Valley are voicing concerns over reforms aimed at transforming the nation’s Postal Service.
The changes, including nationwide removals of mail sorting machines and blue mailboxes, have ignited concerns over delayed mail-in ballots in November’s elections, especially in a year where the COVID-19 pandemic is leading to an increase in requested absentee ballots.
The United Postal Workers Union declared Tuesday a National Day of Action for protests around the country, including Grand Junction. A sorting machine found in the dumpster behind the USPS sorting annex on Patterson Road the day before only heightened the concerns of those in attendance. A photo of the machine was widely circulated on social media.
“It doesn’t make sense to me at all,” said Trisa Mannion, National President for the Auxillary to the APWU (American Postal Workers Union) and a former postal worker for 35 years. “I worked on the software part of that. We just brought that machine in here just a few weeks ago. The people who were going to be putting it online told me it was scheduled to be up and running by now. It runs several thousand pieces per hour, compared to several hundred pieces per hour from manually sorting. It’s unfortunate to see that come to waste.”
Colorado USPS spokesman James Boxrud said in an email to The Daily Sentinel that the machine in the dumpster arrived in Grand Junction from another location in poor condition and installation was never completed, as it couldn’t be brought online.
Boxrud also stated that the machine was for the processing of magazine-sized mail pieces that have been, and continue to be, processed at the Denver Processing and Delivery Center, meaning there is no disruption to flat service.
“The Postal Service has always evaluated use of its equipment,” Boxrud said. “Resources match volume requirements. Letter sorting and flat machines are only being used for about one-third, 32 and 38 percent, respectively, of their available machine hours. There is ample machine capacity to handle spikes in mail volume. While he did not initiate the evaluation or removal of this equipment, Postmaster General DeJoy has given the directive to stop the removal of additional mail processing machines through the election.”
Mannion and others expressed their concerns about the machine and the larger problems facing the Postal Service during Tuesday’s two-hour rally held in the parking lot across the street from the downtown post office. Many of the more than 20 attendees, some concerned citizens and others current and former postal employees, came with signs supporting the Postal Service and criticizing Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and the Trump administration.
One attendee tied a cutout of Colorado Senator Corey Gardner to a street post, with the cutout featuring a sign stating, “Senators: Do The Right Thing.” Others passed out flyers emphasizing that the Postal Service is not funded by taxpayer dollars. The Postal Service is funded through the sale of postage and other products as well as fees for shipping services.
One of the concerned citizens attendance at the rally, Jennifer Hancock, said there were several motivating factors for protestors.
“Number one, Republicans tend to want to privatize the U.S. Postal Service,” Hancock said. “It was written into the Constitution. I don’t think it should be privatized. I think it should be fully funded. We need that, especially areas like Grand Junction and surrounding rural areas and communities. We have to have the Postal Service. Secondly, especially in this time of pandemic, we need to be able to safely vote by mail. The initial steps that were taken by the postmaster general were slowing down delivery service across the nation – this is not news, everyone has been experiencing it – and it’s pretty clear based on what the President said to Fox News about a week and a half ago that he’s encouraging this kind of slowdown, like limiting overtime hours and second and third trips out and things like that, in order to make it so that voting completely by mail is difficult and almost impossible.”
In a Daily Sentinel story on Aug. 20, Mannion also made her feelings clear.
"They’re dismantling the Post Office with the ultimate goal of privatization, which would be horrible for western Colorado, especially the more rural areas of Colorado, because it will be very expensive for them. Instead of 55 cents to mail a letter, it will be dollars. Outlying areas like Collbran may not get mail every day. It may be every other day or just three days a week,” she said in the article.
Mannion believes the downfall in USPS funding and attempts at privatization can be traced back to the 1970s but, more recently, in 2006 then-President George W. Bush signed the Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act fully funding pension plans for 75 years. The PAEA resulted in the postal service losing $62 billion between 2007 and 2016.
The Trump administration has pointed to falling profits as motivation for decreasing the service’s presence nationwide. Additionally, Trump has been vocal in his stance that accessible mail-in voting nationwide would result in voter fraud on a grand scale.
The latest piece of postal equipment to be found in local Postal Service dumpsters, Mannion says, is the latest evidence of an agenda against the service.
“First, Congress defunded us with the PAEA in 2006. DeJoy is now dismantling us. Next, they’ll be demonizing our employees,” she said. “The only thing I can think of is dismantling. If they just took it and tarped it or put it aside, it could be put back into place, and that leads into privatization. I think they have an agenda, I really do. I believe they’d love to see the postal service carved up so it could be a profit organization for a few people so they can make a profit off of it.”
Mannion told The Daily Sentinel that there is a way for people in the community – and nationwide – to express their support for the Postal Service.
“If the American public wants to show support, please put red, white and blue ribbons around your mailbox or in a tree,” she said. “We would appreciate that.”