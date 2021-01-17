The High Lonesome Ranch is asking a judge to let it continue to block public access to two roads northwest of De Beque while it appeals the judge’s ruling in favor of Garfield County that the roads are public.
If approved, the request, which the county “absolutely” will oppose, potentially could keep the roads off-limits for years while the appeal is pursued, said Garfield County Attorney Tari Williams.
The guest ranch filed the request Tuesday with Judge R. Brooke Jackson with the U.S. District Court of Colorado. Jackson ruled in December that North Dry Fork Road and Middle Dry Fork Road are public. Opening the roads will provide far easier access to between 50,000 and 90,000 acres of public land lying beyond them, according to his ruling.
Under the ruling the ranch must remove locks, gates and no-trespassing signs on the roads. A locked gate on North Dry Fork Road, also known as Garfield County Road 200, currently prevents public access to both North Dry Fork and Middle Dry Fork roads beyond the gate.
Jackson was ruling in a lawsuit the ranch had brought challenging a 2015 order by Garfield County commissioners to unlock the gate.
The ranch has kept a locked gate at the location at least since 1996. Jackson sided with the county on its argument that based on the roads’ early use, they became public rights of way under an 1866 federal law. He also found that they long ago became public roads based on a state law because of their public use for at least 20 consecutive years.
An automatic 30-day stay on Jackson’s order is scheduled to expire Jan. 22. The ranch is hoping that Jackson will rule on its request before then or issue a stay on his judgment until he decides on the request.
High Lonesome Ranch offers hunting, fishing, horseback riding and other activities to clients. The ranch ranges from 4,000 to 9,000 feet in elevation and it said in a news release that it “has dedicated significant resources and efforts to conserve and restore important habitats and watersheds for wildlife and nature.”
In the release, it said the road case is an important one “for anyone who cares about conserving public and private lands in the West. The district court’s decision raises the troubling prospect that thousands of private service and access roads, four-wheel drive trails and other unimproved dirt tracks across both public and private lands could be declared public highways. Such unfettered access would threaten effective conservation management of these wildlands, and the County has admitted in open court that it lacks funds to maintain, improve or police the service roads the Court suddenly declared to be county highways.”
“The district court’s decision in The High Lonesome Ranch case invites unlimited vehicle traffic across private land that would jeopardize the Ranch’s substantial investment in its mission of landscape-level conservation.”
In a court motion, attorneys for the ranch called the roads and abutting land “of special concern now because of the significant mitigation and restoration work expected to follow the devastating Pine Gulch Fire.” The ranch motion said the county made “made clear at trial that, in its view, it is under no obligation to maintain” the roads. The motion said that transferring ownership and control of the roads to the county “could seriously hinder the Ranch’s ability to restore, protect, and use the Roads and its surrounding land.”
In arguing for the stay on Jackson’s judgment, the ranch contends it is likely to succeed in its appeal of Jackson’s ruling. In part, it points to the fact that in the 1980s, a state court ruled, in a legal dispute between two companies, that one of the roads isn’t public under state law, and a state appeals court upheld that ruling.
Jackson said in his ruling that the county “was not a party to that decision and thus cannot be bound by it.”
Williams said she’s guessing if Jackson denies the ranch’s request to let it keep the gate locked pending the further legal proceedings, the ranch could appeal that decision.
“But they have to start with Judge Jackson and we certainly are confident that he will deny their request,” she said.
The ranch’s plans to appeal mean more expenses for the county in fighting for public access on the roads. “They’ve made it clear that they will go as far as they need to go, and we will have to spend taxpayer money as far as they do go,” . Williams said.
Jackson’s ruling included an order that the county be reimbursed for some costs, and Williams said it has submitted a claim to be reimbursed for a little more than $32,000, and the ranch has agreed to pay that amount. But she said the county isn’t entitled under applicable law to be reimbursed for attorney or expert witness fees, and already has incurred more than $400,000 in expenses in the case.
Williams said she understands that the issue is important to the ranch too, but it’s been frustrating to have to spend so much public money on the case when she says it was clear from the beginning that the roads are public.
“It was an important position to take and I appreciate the (county) commissioners for sticking by it,” she said.