The High Lonesome Ranch west of De Beque avoided having to open two roads to the public on Friday and can keep them closed at least for the short term thanks to intervention this week by a federal appeals court.
A temporary stay approved by 10th Circuit Court of Appeals judges Mary Beck Briscoe and Robert Bacharach put a pause on a lower-court ruling in December that found the roads to be public and ordered them to be opened.
U.S. District Court of Colorado Judge R. Brooke Jackson had ruled in favor of Garfield County that North Dry Fork Road and Middle Dry Fork Road are public. He noted in his ruling that opening the roads will provide far easier access to between 50,000 and 90,000 acres of public land lying beyond them.
High Lonesome Ranch’s locked gate on North Dry Fork Road, also known as Garfield County Road 200, currently prevents public access to both North Dry Fork and Middle Dry Fork roads beyond the gate.
The ranch had sued the county over its 2015 order instructing the ranch to unlock the gate.
An automatic 30-day stay on Jackson’s Dec. 22 order was scheduled to expire Friday. The ranch had asked Jackson to issue a stay on his own ruling and let it keep the roads closed pending the outcome of an appeal of the ruling, a legal process that could take years.
The county opposed the ranch’s requested stay of Jackson’s order, and the ranch learned that Jackson would not be entering a temporary stay before the 30-day one expired, prompting it to ask the appeals court for an emergency stay. In its motion it also is asking the appeals court to suspend Jackson’s ruling longer-term, pending the outcome of the appeal.
The appeals court said in its order, “We have determined that a response from the Board of County Commissioners for the County of Garfield … would be beneficial in our resolution of this motion.”
Accordingly, it set a deadline of Feb. 1 for the county to respond to the ranch’s request, with ranch attorneys then having until Feb. 5 to reply to the county’s response if they choose to do so.
Meanwhile, the appeals court said, “A temporary stay is granted and will be in effect until further order of the court.” Its order does not address the ranch’s request for a stay pending the appeal outcome.
The ranch had argued in its motion that it would suffer “the very irreparable loss of property rights” if Jackson’s order took effect Friday.
The ranch, which provides recreational hunting, fishing, horseback riding and other activities, contends that allowing unlimited vehicle traffic through its lands would jeopardize its conservation investments on its lands. It also says that transferring ownership of the roads to the county could hinder its ability to restore, protect and use the roads and surrounding land, including when it comes to restoration work required due to last year’s Pine Gulch Fire. It says the county has made clear it doesn’t feel obliged to maintain the roads.
The ranch filed its notice of appeal in the case on Tuesday. It said in an accompanying news release that it “is defending longstanding legal principles that protect private and public property rights, not just for itself but for landowners in Colorado and across the West. No local government should be able to demand that landowners surrender property they have owned and maintained for decades, but that is what the county is doing by ordering the (r)anch to unlock its gate and treat private unpaved service roads as ‘public highways.’ ”
While the ranch long has kept the roads closed, Jackson said in his ruling that based on early use they had become public rights of way under an 1866 federal law, and they also are public according to a state law due to their previous public use.
Jackson said in his ruling, “In Colorado it is far easier for a road to become public than for it to cast off its public status. This reality in part reflects the historic importance of public land, and the right of everyday citizens, not just the privileged, to travel freely and to enjoy the great landscapes of this state.”