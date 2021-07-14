The High Lonesome Ranch outside De Beque is getting support from ag-land interest groups in its appeal of a federal court ruling that two roads going through its property are public.
The Western Landowners Alliance, the Rocky Mountain Farmers Union, the Utah Farmers Union, the Property and Environment Research Center and the New Mexico Habitat Conservation Initiative have joined in filing an appeals court brief in support of the ranch’s challenge of the ruling, while the Colorado Farm Bureau and Pacific Legal Foundation filed a second one.
The latter duo says the December ruling by Judge R. Brooke Jackson resulted in an unconstitutional taking of property without compensation. The others say in their brief that Jackson’s ruling runs counter to the limited purpose of the federal Revised Statute 2477, relaxing the law’s standard in a way that invites a flood of R.S. 2477 claims “based on contested and piecemeal historical accounts of road use.” Such expanded access leads to land fragmentation, impairs conservation efforts via means such as degraded wildlife habitat, and subjects private land surrounding roads and the conservation that land supports to abuse by right-of-way users, the groups say in their brief.
Jackson ruled in favor of Garfield County in the case, ordering the ranch to unlock the gate on North Dry Fork Road, also called Garfield County Road 200, about 20 miles northwest of De Beque. He also found that Middle Dry Fork Road, also reachable beyond the gate, is public. While North Dry Fork Road had been gated for decades, Jackson agreed with the county that the two roads were public under the R.S. 2477 statute based on historic public use. That 1866 law was repealed in 1976, but rights of way established before then based on the statute are preserved, he said in his ruling.
Jackson also ruled that the roads are public under a state law based on their prior continued public use for at least 20 consecutive years.
Jackson’s ruling improved public access to tens of thousands of Bureau of Land Management land beyond the gate. But the ranch contends in a brief filed with the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals that Jackson misapplied the law.
In the brief, it says, “R.S. 2477 is a controversial, problematic law that, if misapplied, harms both federal and private interests. If rights-of-way can be created based on century-old assumed use, as the district court held, litigants will be able to transform Garfield County, and indeed the entire western United States, into a spiderweb of unrestricted public highways, harming conservation and responsible land management.”
The county will be filing its own brief in the appeal. According to a news release from Frederick Yarger, an attorney representing the ranch in the appeal, oral arguments in the matter are expected to take place this fall.
Tari Williams, county attorney for Garfield County, said several counties favor upholding Jackson’s decision, and Garfield County is talking to Colorado Counties Inc. in hopes of getting that organization to file a brief in support of the county. She said recently she hadn’t yet had a chance to bring up the matter with Mesa County officials, but expected to do so.
In February the appeals court rejected the ranch’s request to be allowed to keep the locked gate in place pending the appeal.
“Everything is open right now,” said Williams, who joined ranch and BLM officials in touring beyond the closed gate some weeks ago.
“It’s beautiful,” she said of the country the now-public roads access.
The ranch long has been concerned about possible trespassing, legal-liability and other problems should the gate be opened. Said Williams, “To my knowledge they have not had any issues with trespassers or anything. I’m sure we would have heard (of any issues), so far, so good.”
Yarger said the ranch already has “seen inappropriate use of the roads and we worry that during hunting season, those problems will get much worse.”
He also pointed to what he says has been the county’s acknowledgement that it can’t maintain or repair the roads. The ranch is concerned about erosion that is expected to occur as a result of last year’s Pine Gulch Fire, which Yarger said devastated the ranch property.