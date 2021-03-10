Randall Reitz, who is running for the Grand Junction City Council at-large seat, says he wants to be a bridge builder on the council, building consensus around the issues the city faces.
Reitz has deep ties to the community going back to his grandfather, who moved to Grand Junction 77 years ago and worked as a civil engineer who built bridges on Grand Mesa. His children were born in St. Mary’s Medical Center, where Reitz has worked for 20 years. He has a PhD in family therapy from Brigham Young University and serves as the director of behavioral medicine at the St. Mary’s Family Medicine Residency. Outside of work he regularly volunteers in District 51, where his children attend school, and enjoys spending time in the outdoors.
“In this role (Director of Behavioral Medicine), I train the next generation of family physicians, family therapists, and social workers for service in the primary care clinics of Western Colorado,” Reitz said.
Reitz said he sees Grand Junction as the next great Colorado city, but he does not want it to become like Boulder or Fort Collins. He said he wants the city to preserve what residents love about the area’s rural heritage, while adding business diversity, strengthening Colorado Mesa University, expanding recreation opportunities and creating an inclusive community.
“I’m the type of leader who sees the big picture and how the parts fit together,” Reitz said. “I’m informed by people who specialize in the details. I will build consensus for the priorities that come forward from citizens, key partners and city leaders. With the divisions apparent on the current council, city leadership needs a centrist bridge builder to create a unified vision for the next four years.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing, Reitz said the city should take a larger role in providing access to vaccines. He said the current council’s action to help business and the economy have been admirable and that to fully recover it needs a way to improve access to the vaccines.
“The next step will be for City Council to take on a larger role in the rollout of vaccines,” Reitz said. “Using the convention center has been a good start, but it would be helpful to have a more agile vaccination corps that could go on-site, offering vaccines where people work and live in Grand Junction.”
As the city comes out of the pandemic, Reitz said a critical issue will be managing growth. He said the recently adopted Comprehensive Plan provides good guidance with a focus on in-fill development and limiting sprawl.
“As a city that has experienced a century of boom and bust cycles, we know that growth beats recession,” Reitz said. “But, we need to focus on sustainable growth that maximizes current infrastructure, avoids sprawl, and prevents loving our natural beauty to death.”
One way the City Council has stepped in in the past to help with development is through purchasing blighted properties. Reitz said he supports this practice if it does so in a way that promotes the free market, doesn’t act as a developer, uses its economic partners like the Downtown Development Authority and listens to the needs of residents.
While he generally supported the Comprehensive Plan and the way it was developed, Reitz said a decision before the final vote to change the future land use map for a property owner was a mistake. He said he felt it disregarded the previous public process.
One issue that the next council will potentially have to tackle is the regulation of marijuana businesses in Grand Junction if the voters choose to lift the moratorium. The council will have the ability to choose what kind of marijuana businesses will be allowed.
“Speaking candidly, I have misgivings about approving marijuana sales in city limits,” Reitz said. “We’ve been wise to wait and learn from early adopter cities. However, with recreational marijuana available just outside city limits, the benefits of waiting longer have mostly expired.”
Reitz said the City Council should listen to the planning commission, which has done a lot of work in researching marijuana regulations and engage the community further through public hearings. He said it could learn a lot from Palisade and how it has regulated those businesses.
“Fortunately, our planning commission has done extensive research to guide the Council,” Reitz said. “We will still need to thoroughly engage citizens through public hearings. These efforts need to culminate in definitive regulations about how to protect children and schools, where to allow dispensaries, and how tax revenues will be prioritized. Let’s ‘Start low and go slow.’”