Jarrod Fiscus made his first knife using an old metal file he found in the mountains.
“It wasn’t very good, but I thought it was the coolest thing in the world,” he said of his 11-year-old self, who used to longingly page through each issue of Blade magazine.
“You can’t afford any of the cool stuff in there … so I started trying to make it,” he said.
He began experimenting with making things using his dad’s grinders.
“It’s weird to say, a 13-year-old kid playing with dad’s dangerous tools,” but that was what it was, said Fiscus, 20, who grew up in Rangely and now works as a surface truck driver at the Deserado Mine.
These days, Fiscus’ fascination with blades has gone from hobby to something far bigger.
At 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, the History channel show “Forged in Fire” will air the episode “Titanium Smackdown,” in which Fiscus competes with three other blacksmiths and bladesmiths in the creation of various blades and weapons that are then vigorously tested by judges. The winner of the competition receives $10,000.
“Forged in Fire” is in its seventh season, but Fiscus remembers the first episode’s premiere.
“I was super excited to watch it,” he said.
By that time, Fiscus already had a coal forge in his parents’ backyard and was using it to make knives. During a couple summertime trips to Germany, a family friend there who made knives helped to guide him and even had Fiscus take a knife-making class with him.
Fiscus read all he could about bladesmithing and watched online instructional videos. All this led to a better forge, better tools and eventually better blades.
“I just saw how the metal moved. I just understood the concepts,” Fiscus said.
A keen interest in American history has resulted in tomahawks and mountain man knives and more.
“I kind of make everything from little 3-inch hunting blades to 14-, 15-inch Bowie knives,” he said of his blades that he now sells online. He posts photos to his Waving Hands Forge accounts on Facebook or Instagram and inevitably someone comments with “how much for that?”
After watching “Forged in Fire” for a few years, in December of 2018 he decided to see if he could get on the show and sent off an email. The response was a ho-hum “yeah, yeah” and please fill out this application, he said.
So he did and submitted it along with photos of his work. The next day, he got an email asking for a phone interview, which then led to a video chat and more.
The episode Fiscus will appear in was recorded last fall. Since he had to explain the situation to his supervisors at Deserado so he could take time off work, word got around. Since he returned from filming, his fellow employees have incessantly asked him to reveal what happened.
He can’t. “But I will say that everything that you see on the show, I actually did. There is no Hollywood fakery in that,” Fiscus said.