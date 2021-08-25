Rapid COVID-19 tests are in short supply and Mesa County Public Health is directing the few rapid tests they do have to District 51 schools.
Mesa County Public Health spokesperson Amanda Mayle said the lack of the Q-rapid COVID-19 tests is due to a lack of supply that is being seen nationwide. The New York Times reported last week that the manufacturer of one of the popular rapid tests had laid off workers and canceled contracts earlier in the summer amid declining COVID-19 case counts.
“Delayed shipment of those supplies was really the driving factor, also prioritizing testing for Mesa County School District 51 schools,” Mayle said. “Any test kits and supplies we’re able to get our hands on we are deploying to the schools.”
While it is out of rapid tests, Mayle said they do still have the PCR tests available at the Mesa County Public Health building on 29½ Road, where its drive-thru testing site is located. Those tests will typically have a result within 36 to 48 hours, she said.
“We are still doing PCR testing, which is the nasal swab,” Mayle said. “It’s just a quick swab. It’s not the swab that goes very far up. It only goes about halfway up your nose.”
The testing sites at School District 51 sites do have some rapid tests and members of the community can make an appointment online to get a test at one of those sites, Mayle said. There are links for students and staff appointments, as well as general community members on health.mesacounty.us. You can also register for a test at the Public Health site there as well. It is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“While we’re not offering the Q-rapid test, it is available at some other community sites, Fruita 8/9 School and Central High School sites have a limited supply,” Mayle said. “As we get them we’re directing them there.”
Overall tests have increased, which Mayle said was expected with the return of school. Once the supply of those rapid tests increases, Mayle said Mesa County Public Health plans to offer them at their own site again.
In August, there have been four outbreaks at District 51 schools — Fruita Monument High School, Grand Mesa Middle School, Monument Ridge Elementary and Lincoln Orchard Mesa Elementary. Mayle said an outbreak is reported on the Public Health website if it has five positive COVID-19 cases associated with it.
“Outbreaks are something that we always monitor and we know that certain situations and certain settings are more prone to outbreaks,” Mayle said. “Schools are a place we have always focused outbreak investigation resources.”
Children under 12 years of age cannot yet get the COVID-19 vaccines. Mayle said the best way the community can limit the spread within the school district is to keep children who are sick home.
“We are seeing outbreaks at some schools right now,” Mayle said. “We are prioritizing communicating with those buildings, making sure they have all the information they need to communicate with parents. Really communicating that if their kiddo is sick please (keep them home).”
Mayle said Public Health is working with all the schools to investigate positive cases and help communicate with families about how to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“We have protocols in place through the Keeping Schools Open plan that we are working with the school district on for additional notification and measures when there is a single case identified, when there are three cases identified and then when there are five cases identified,” Mayle said.
District 51 Public Affairs Manager Emily Shockley said in a statement that the district is regularly meeting with Mesa County Public Health and the Keeping Schools Open Task Force, which include healthcare professionals from local hospitals, parents, teachers, school representatives and community members to continually review and if needed refine the plan.
“The Keeping Schools Open Plan includes proactive disinfection, ventilation, and hygiene protocols, as well as illness procedures. Students suspected of having COVID-19 are sent home for 10 days or they can return earlier with a negative COVID test,” Shockley said.
“At the elementary level, students in a class where at least one person has tested positive for COVID-19 wear a mask for 14 days and quarantine if there are three cases within 14 days. At the middle and high school level, unvaccinated students and staff have to test negative for COVID-19 to remain in school or quarantine if there are three cases within 14 days in one of their classes; if the number increases to five cases in 14 days in one of their classes, unvaccinated students will need to quarantine no matter what.”