With 190 active positive COVID-19 cases in Mesa County Valley School District 51, masking is increasing among the Grand Valley’s schools.
However, District Assistant Superintendent Brian Hill is hopeful that the coronavirus’ presence this semester is at its peak and that none of last year’s actions around this time of year, mainly shifting to remote learning, will be necessary.
Hill said that 10 schools in the district are currently implementing universal masking, as each school has surpassed the 2% positivity rate threshold the district uses to determine face-covering policy.
“The idea is that, at that point (of 2% positivity), there’s some spread happening, so masking will hopefully slow that down,” Hill said. “They have to also drop back below 1% for seven days in a row to remove the masks. An example of that would be Redlands (Middle School). They hit 2% back on Oct. 21, and their 14-day period has ended, but they haven’t stayed below 1% for at least seven days, so their masking period has been extended another 14 days.”
However, two reasons for optimism that cases won’t escalate to shutting down schools are the presence of the vaccine for staff members and many students, as well as the rapid-testing program that has finally begun for staff after a delay that was out of the district’s control.
Thursday was the first day of rapid testing in the district for staff.
“The idea behind that is that if a staff member is at work and starts to feel some symptoms that may be COVID-like, they can go get tested down at the nurse’s office,” Hill said. “That way, they don’t have to leave work to go get tested somewhere else, and it’s a rapid test, so they get results in 15 minutes. If there’s minor symptoms, like if I have a headache, which is a COVID symptom, but it comes back negative, I can go back to work. If it’s a major symptom where they’d be out of work anyways, we still want them to go home.
“If you’ve got a fever or something more severe, they still shouldn’t be at work, but at least they can get a COVID test to let them know it’s not COVID.”
There are also plans for the district to provide rapid COVID testing for students, but once again, there’s a delay in the program. Hill said a “glitch in the registration system from the company that’s doing it” is responsible and that he hopes rapid testing for students will begin next week.
In any case, the district should be able to avoid having to close any of its schools’ doors, unlike last November, when no vaccine, proven treatments or rapid testing capabilities were available.
“I don’t think you can ever be 100% sure, but I think at this point last year, we had already had to take schools remote, and we haven’t had to do that yet, so I think that’s a win,” Hill said. “We have seen an increase in positives and the community has as well, so we’ll have to keep monitoring that, but we’re not in a place right now where we feel like we’re going to have to take the whole district remote or even schools remote at this point.”