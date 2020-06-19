The Grand Valley’s newest anti-racism coalition, Right and Wrong (RAW), has been no stranger to Lincoln Park during its first few official events.
The organization’s first event, held June 13, featured four speakers who addressed problems of systemic racism against the African American community, as well as a table where attendees could quickly register to vote. On Tuesday night, dozens of RAW members marched from the park to the R-5 High School to make their points heard at the District 51 school board meeting.
Those events were dedicated to education and awareness. Today’s event at Lincoln Park, however, will be about education and celebration.
Today is Juneteenth, a day that marks the official end of slavery in the United States. To mark the 155-year anniversary, RAW is hosting a bring-your-own-BBQ picnic where organizers will go in-depth into black history from 4-6 p.m.
“It’s a day to celebrate the eradication of slavery in the United States,” said RAW organizer Antonio Clark. “It’s a really big deal for us. It’s kind of like our Independence Day, so to speak... It’s a big, big moment in history for black people and being treated equally.”
President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation to federally outlaw slavery was issued on September 22, 1862, and went into effect on New Year’s Day 1863.
However, slave owners in Texas continued owning slaves for nearly two and a half more years.
On June 19, 1865, Union Army Gen. Gordon Granger read the proclamation in Galveston, Texas, declaring all slaves in the state freed and finalizing the end of American slavery.
This story and more will be elaborated upon this evening. Clark believes the American public needs to deepen its understanding of historical racial injustice.
“I think it’s super important for everybody to understand the scope of (black history),” Clark said. “It’s our country’s history. I don’t see why any aspect of our country’s history shouldn’t be magnified like everything else is. Part of knowing the American story is knowing the good and bad from all different cultures’ perspectives. Just for that reason alone, it’s important for everybody to know it.”
As protests have occurred across the country after the killing of George Floyd and others by police officers, more state governments are moving to officially recognize Juneteenth in an official capacity.
New York has already declared June 19 a holiday for state employees. Virginia’s governor has likewise suggested the state recognize the day as a holiday.
On Monday the Mesa County Commissioners recognized June 19 as a day to celebrate Juneteenth and urged “all residents to become more aware of the significance of this celebration in African-American History and in the heritage of our nation and county.”
City of Grand Junction representatives will be in attendance this evening to read Grand Junction’s inclusivity proclamation, read another statement from the City Council and announce which organizations have committed to being involved in the city’s task force to address racial concerns in the Grand Valley.
“I think it’s extremely important for the country to recognize it,” Clark said. “The country as a whole should recognize it as a national holiday. Black people are Americans. We make up this country. A lot of this country was built off of us. I think it’s about time we got our just due, and that’s not just a Grand Junction thing, that’s nationwide.”