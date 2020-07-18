The Grand Valley’s anti-racist organization, RAW (Right and Wrong), has been involved in racial education since late in the spring, forming in response to nationwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism, stemming from the killing of George Floyd.
The organization has put together protests, rallies, marches, educational events, and a Juneteenth barbecue at Lincoln Park. Its latest initiative would be more of a fixture in Grand Junction: a museum focusing on Black, Latinx and Indigenous history.
“Just noticing all the things going on in the world right now, I wanted to really make a real difference, and there’s really no better way to do that at the fundamental level than education,” said RAW organizer Jay Freeman.
“We want to provide a platform where people can come and learn about all these different cultures and develop a respect for these different cultures. Hopefully, we can progress to all coexisting peacefully.”
The museum will be located at 304 North Ave. and will replace its current occupant, Tree House. Tree House is a store founded and owned by Freeman that sells hoodies, shirts, shorts, socks, shoes, backpacks and more. It will continue to operate online, but the store itself will be repurposed.
Freeman hosted an open house for three hours Friday, telling attendees about the coming museum and giving the store an opportunity to liquidate much of its remaining in-store inventory.
He saw now as the ideal time to make the move.
“With RAW and the community being open (to racial education), it showed me that they’re receptive to the idea,” Freeman said. “It’s always been something I’ve had on my mind for a while. People being so receptive and the momentum created by that made it a perfect time to strike. So, here we are.”
While RAW’s been focused entirely on Black history so far, the museum will only partly feature Black history.
Freeman hopes to feature elements of Latinx and Indigenous cultures and implores members of those communities to reach out and become involved.
The museum’s purpose, according to a press release, is to shine a light on the layers of white supremacy and racism historically faced by minority communities in the nation and the region.
“Me, specifically, I can speak for African people. That’s who I am,” Freeman said. “I don’t want to speak for other cultures. I would love for them to come put up displays and exhibits and have their culture properly represented. I’m in no position to do that. I don’t want to overstep any lines.
“Right now, I’m pushing African-American studies, and I strongly hope and pray that other cultures come out and join this project, as well. We can make this an inclusive thing.”