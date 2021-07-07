The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service believes the razorback sucker fish has made enough of a comeback in the last three decades that it is proposing to move the species classification from endangered to threatened, but at least one environmental group says that’s a mistake.
The proposed reclassification opens a 60-day public comment period from July 7 through Sept. 19.
It is also proposing to use provisions under the Endangered Species Act to reduce regulatory requirements for state wildlife agencies and other non-federal stakeholders.
The freshwater fish, native to the Colorado River Basin, was originally added to the Endangered Species List in 1991.
Since then, the Fish and Wildlife Service said conservation efforts like predator control, hatchery production, and habitat restoration have helped the fish recover.
Razorback suckers are now found in eight populations, and four of these can migrate and spawn in multiple locations.
The largest population of razorback sucker, found in the Green River of the Upper Basin, now comprises nearly 36,000 adults.
“The conservation gains for the Colorado River’s razorback sucker is another example of how we can work together towards recovering listed species and the habitats they depend upon,” said Noreen Walsh, regional director of the Upper Colorado River Basin. “Advancements for the razorback sucker and humpback chub represent our tremendous progress in improving the health of this vital river through strong, mutually beneficial partnerships.”
While there has been recovery, the Fish and Wildlife Service acknowledges that survival to adulthood for fish is rare in all but one of the eight populations.
The species currently depends upon management actions to persist, but is no longer considered at risk of extinction in the short term.
Taylor McKinnon at the Center for Biological Diversity said the fact that adult survival rates are so low means the fish should stay listed as endangered.
In a statement, the Center for Biological Diversity said the recovery plan for razorback suckers requires the number of fish hatched in the wild to equal or exceed adult mortality before the species’ status can be changed from endangered to threatened.
“With almost zero wild-spawned fish surviving to adulthood, today’s rule ignores basic biology,” McKinnon said. “Razorback suckers are still dangerously imperiled. And that situation’s made worse by the Colorado River Basin’s grim climate future.”
Increased drought and lower water flows all threaten to harm this and other species native to the Colorado River Basin, according to the release from the Center for Biological Diversity.
“In the face of a quickly worsening climate crisis in the Colorado River Basin, it’s troubling to see the Service touting more progress than really exists for a fish that’s in dire need of help,” McKinnon said.