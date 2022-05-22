Grand Junction is known for its cycling community. And many riders have missed the annual Grand Junction Off Road race for the past two years due to the COVID pandemic.
When Epic Rides out of Prescott, Arizona, announced in November they could no longer sponsor the event, the Greater Grand Junction Sports Commission took the helm.
Although they only had six months to plan a mountain bike race and music festival, they felt the community would get on board, said Greater Grand Junction Sports Commission Executive Director Ben Snyder.
“I decided to move forward based on the support we received from local race organizers with successful (cycling) events such as Tour of the Moon, CO2UT and the Grand Enduro,” Snyder said.
The commission decided to rebrand the Off-Road spring event and rename it the Grand Junction Rides &Vibes Mountain Bike and Music Festival. This year’s inaugural event had 485 registered riders for Saturday. A total of 48 participants were preregistered for the professional race today with substantial prize money on the line.
Riders met at the 400 block of Main Street and were escorted to the Tabeguache trail head at the Lunch Loops area where a remote timer began to clock their time as they rolled over a mat. There were a number of racing divisions over the three-day event.
“We are very pleased with this year’s event but know we have a lot to improve upon,” Snyder said. “There were some last-minute challenges as with any event of this size but for the first year of our new brand, we are proud of what was accomplished. Personally, I am blown away by the amount of support and positive feedback I received from the cycling community. It validates my efforts to make this event happen with such a short window to plan.”
Saturday’s races had 15-, 30- and 40- mile options. The music festival started Friday night and will finish up today.
Ty Gardener, 16, had participated in the Grand Junction Off-Road before, and was happy to be a part of the revamped race this year.
“I was really happy to do this because Grand Junction hadn’t had an event like this in awhile. I think it brings a lot of new people to experience this awesome Grand Junction bike culture,” he said.
Rowan Ferguson, 15, also rode in the Off-Road race before the COVID pandemic shut things down. “This event brought so much of the community together and brought great vibes through bikes and music. I’m stoked to have it back.”
Grand Junction resident Eric Downing, 51, is a novice racer and the event gave him an adrenaline rush. “Ben and the rest of the Grand Junction Sports Commission have done a fantastic job. I will definitely do this till I die. I’m so stoked!”
Scarlett Hardie, 14, enjoyed the support from others as she participated in her first cycling event. “This was super fun, and the atmosphere was motivational. The crowds were cheering and I think they (commission) did a nice job putting this on.”
Among the enthusiastic crowd of spectators were Grand Junction residents Amanda Carrigan and Scott Vetts. “We’re just here supporting out friend Terry and are super proud of her,” Carrigan said. Betts was thankful for the opportunity to watch his grandchildren race Friday night and two of his stepsons race Saturday.
Several dozen vendors had booths at the event, including local businesses Colorado Electric Bikes and Rocky Mounts.
“For us, it’s just really cool see the cycling community together and supporting each other at an event like this,” Rocky Mounts Marketing Manager Joey Early said. “This is the reason we moved here from the Front Range. We enjoy working with the Grand Junction Sports Commission.”