The opening day of each legislative session — or in this case, reopening — always begins with calls from Democratic and Republican leaders in both chambers of the Colorado Legislature asking all lawmakers to work with a sense of bipartisanship and congeniality.
And more often than not, those calls fall on deaf ears not soon thereafter.
This year’s opening day speeches on Tuesday were no different, but it just might be a record in a breakdown in any sense of civility or unifying.
That happened in the Colorado House moments after those speeches ended when Rep. Donald Valdez, a San Luis Valley Democrat, who has and may again run for the 3rd Congressional District, called for the ouster of freshman Rep. Ron Hanks, a Penrose Republican, because he participated in the rally outside the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6.
Despite no evidence that Hanks participated in any violence at the Capitol, or even went inside the building, Valdez called for the House to investigate his role in the riot and possible punishment, including being expelled from the Legislature.
“(Hanks) raises serious questions that must be addressed in front of this body,” Valdez said on the House floor. “I’m asking that a panel be formed to take testimony in public under oath that Mr. Hanks’ behavior ...”
Before he could go any further, however, House Speaker Alec Garnett, a fellow Democrat
from Denver, immediately silenced him, chastising Valdez for violating legislative rules by trying to impugn another lawmaker’s motives while speaking on the House floor.
Garnett had to gavel down Valdez a second time, when the La Jara Democrat tried to continue, forcing him to walk away from the well of the House chamber. The speaker then issued a stern warning to him and other lawmakers.
In a statement that Valdez issued on his own later in the day, the La Jara lawmaker admonished Hanks for publicly saying that he thought members of the anti-facist movement were responsible for the Capitol violence, and for promoting false claims that the presidential election was stolen.
“The fight is between those who believe in democracy and fair elections and those who do not,” Valdez said in his statement. “Those who attended the rally wanted to set aside a free and fair election and install into office someone who lost. This is called a coup d’etat.”
Valdez had briefly thrown his hat into the ring for the Democratic Party nomination for the 3rd CD last year, but withdrew before the June primary.
Hanks couldn’t be reached for comment, but in a letter to his constituents he wrote that there was “irrefutable information” the election fraud was supported by followers of Antifa and Black Lives Matter with help from “foreign intelligence agencies,” such as “Israel, possibly the UK and Australia.”