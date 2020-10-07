Almost three-quarters of respondents to the latest, ongoing web poll at gjsentinel.com are concerned by the recent jump in positive COVID-19 cases in Mesa County.
The two-week percent positivity rate has been hovering under 3% and 35 cases were added last Thursday.
Of the 74% who said they are concerned, 48% said caution is needed to prevent further spread, 13% said the day-to-day totals are too large for their comfort and 13% said any spread of COVID-19 is bad.
On the opposing side, 16% said the threat of COVID-19 is overblown, 6% said the numbers are still under acceptable thresholds and 4% the risk of community spread is still low.
The poll remains open through Saturday evening, so there’s still time to cast a vote. The poll can be found along the right rail of the homepage at gjsentinel.com.
You can also vote below. Please note that poll results are displayed live and might have changed since the story was published on Wednesday.
Are you concerned by the recent uptick in new COVID-19 cases in Mesa County?
