Daily Sentinel readers disagree with a recent ruling by a panel of judges that pronounced turn signals as unnecessary in roundabouts.
With more than 450 votes cast, 46% believe turn signals should be used when exiting a roundabout.
Almost 36% agree with the ruling that signaling is altogether unnecessary, while 16% said drivers should signal while entering and exiting. The remaining 2% said turn signals should only be used when entering a roundabout.
Daily Sentinel web polls are self-selecting and therefore not true scientific polls.
NEW POLL
The Colorado High School Activities Association, working within state requirements, changed the athletic schedules due to COVID-19. How would you grade those changes?
How would you grade the Colorado High School Activities Association's restructuring of athletic seasons?
NEWS QUIZ
Every Friday, The Daily Sentinel Q&A News Quiz appears in our email newsletter.
The quiz will have four questions about local news — three concerning recent events and one from the archives.
Answers will appear in the paper on the following Sunday.
Here are this week’s questions and answers:
Q: Colorado high school football teams will now hold their first practice when?
A: D. Feb. 22.
Q: A recent fire in Palisade destroyed one home, some sheds and burned about how many acres?
A: D. 32 acres.
Q: It was learned last week that members of the County Clerk’s office had accused a former staff member of what?
A: C. Fraud and burglary.
Q: In August, 2010 a second Grand Junction police officer resigned following an investigation into what?
A: C. Misuse of pepper spray.
