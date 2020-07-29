Daily Sentinel readers are split on whether its safe to send District 51 students back to school, according to the ongoing web poll at gjsentinel.com.
As of Wednesday evening, 39% of respondents said they believe it is safe for students to return to school because the severity of COVID-19 is overblown. Conversely, 37% said it is not safe because the potential for the disease to spread to older family members and teachers is too great.
Want your opinion heard? The poll is still open through Saturday evening, so head to gjsentinel.com to cast your vote. The poll can be found along the right rail of the home page. You can also vote below. Please note that the poll results are displayed live and may not reflect the results from Wednesday’s story.
Is it safe for District 51 students to return to school on time this fall?
Daily Sentinel polls are self-selecting and therefore not true scientific polls.
NEWSLETTER SIGN-UPS
Weather is coming to our weekday newsletter. Starting Friday, you’ll receive a multi-day weather forecast in your email inbox each morning. It’s included for free alongside the days top news headlines, the latest COVID-19 statistics for Mesa County, tidbits of news from near and far, as well as access to the latest contests and events.
You also receive access to special promotions like Free-Read Friday, The Daily Sentinel Q&A News Quiz, By the Numbers and more.
To sign up, head to gjsentinel.com and mouse over “Newsletters” on the main navigation bar. Click on “News” and enter your information to receive a newsletter the next time 10 a.m. rolls around.