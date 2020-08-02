Sentinel readers are divided on whether it is safe for District 51 students to return to school this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the latest web poll at gjsentinel.com.
With more than 2,400 votes cast, the two largest options were separated by only 12 votes.
A narrow plurality of respondents said it’s not safe to return because of the potential to spread the virus to older family members and teachers. It secured 38% of the vote. Behind that, 37.5% said it is safe because the severity of the virus is overblown.
Of the remaining options, 17.3% said it is safe because proper safety measures have been taken and 6.7% said it was unsafe. The final half-percent said it is only safe for younger students.
Daily Sentinel polls are self-selecting and therefore not true scientific polls.
NEWS QUIZ
Every Friday, The Daily Sentinel Q&A News Quiz appears in our email newsletter.
The quiz will have four questions about local news — three concerning recent events and one from the archives.
Answers will appear in the paper on the following Sunday.
Here are this week’s questions and answers:
Q: What was unusual about John Hickenlooper’s schedule for Senate debates?
A: C. None were scheduled for the Western Slope.
Q: A Court of Appeals ruling this week said what of roundabouts?
A: B. Drivers do not need to use their turn signals in them.
Q: Philip Lochmiller was released from prison on compassionate release. What did he do?
A: D. Ponzi Scheme.
Q: Five years ago marked what occasion for Haggle of Vendors in downtown Grand Junction?
A: B. It closed after nearly 30 years in business.