After a year of concert cancellations hitting like slamming doors, Country Jam flung open the gates for country music fans on Monday.
Country Jam officially is scheduled June 24–26 in Mack.
“We are excited about this year,” said Erin McSpirit, festival director for Country Jam, in a phone interview. “We have a fantastic lineup.”
That lineup is headlined by Carrie Underwood and Toby Keith, both of whom were supposed to perform at the festival in 2020, and Luke Combs.
Other performers who will take the main stage at Country Jam Ranch are Kip Moore, Travis Denning, Craig Morgan, Parker McCollum, Ingrid Andress, Drew Parker, Lainey Wilson, Hardy, Stephanie Quayle, Ashland Craft, Tanya Tucker and Ashley McBryde.
Presale of Country Jam passes for past patrons of the festival will be Wednesday and Thursday and include a $99 three-day general admission pass. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday with a $125 three-day general admission pass. VIP, reserved and camping pass options also will be available at various price points on Friday.
“It has been a roller coaster,” McSpirit said about the past year as she and her team have worked to get permits, coordinate with the Mesa County Health Department and book musicians.
It wasn’t until about two weeks ago that she learned Country Jam had the approvals it needed to go forward and make a formal announcement, she said.
The fact that Country Jam is held outside “really works with us,” she said. In addition, “the artists are ready to get back out there and put on some shows.”
In Mesa County, “thankfully, we’re seeing a positive progression,” when it comes to COVID-19, she said.
Closer to the festival’s dates, Country Jam will notify pass holders with its exact policies and requirements related to COVID-19 per guidance from the health department and the state of Colorado, she said.
“It’s constantly changing. It’s hard right now to publish exactly what we’re going to do,” McSpirit said. “Our hope is that the guidelines and the protocols will be a little less intense, but who knows. It could move in the opposite direction.”
That is one of the reasons why three-day passes will go on sale this week on a limited basis and why single-day passes will not be offered, at least for now, said McSpirit, who did not know the exact number of passes available for purchase.
The current lower, early-bird pass pricing for passes may put them in high demand, then again, perhaps not, McSpirit said. “It’s something that our team has been discussing … it could go either way.”
There are people who are itching to get out there after more than a year without live music festivals, and the vaccine is becoming more and more accessible to those who want it, she said.
On the flip side, “there is still that uncertainty (about COVID-19) and not everyone feels comfortable getting the vaccine,” she said.
For Visit Grand Junction, though, Monday’s announcement from Country Jam was a big, bright spot.
“Absolutely. There’s a lot of excitement around the event,” said Elizabeth Fogarty, director of Visit Grand Junction, which markets Grand Junction and the surrounding area to potential visitors and is a Country Jam sponsor.
The country music festival is a “tremendous plus” when it comes to bringing visitors to the area, and the lineup for 2021 is “exceptional,” Fogarty said.
“I think Country Jam and Grand Junction has a very strong brand with these headliners. They are very well aware of this event and how well it’s run and the enthusiasm of the fans,” she said.
“The impact of this event and the other happenings this year go beyond the actual event,” she said, noting that Visit Grand Junction’s initiatives all encourage visitors “to come early and stay late” to get to know more of what the valley offers, from downtown Grand Junction to other area events.
As it happens, the Grand Mesa Nationals BMX competition and the Colorado Lavender Festival also are scheduled for June 25-27, Fogarty said.
When it comes to dates, Country Jam did make a change for 2021 from a four-day festival to a three-day event.
“In the past, we just saw that a lot of people ended up leaving on Sunday,” McSpirit said.
It made for a sub-par experience for both the patrons who stayed and artists, she said.
While the music will go three days, the campground will open the day before the festival begins and remain open until 5 p.m. the Sunday after, so fans won’t have to rush to leave, she said.
Another change McSpirit is hopeful fans will like is the addition of a Next from Nashville stage. This stage will feature lineups of up-and-coming country artists, and it will be located where the Jack’s Place stage used to be, she said.
Country Jam plans to release the lineup for the Next from Nashville stage in the coming month, she said.
“Our team has been working very hard on trying to make this work, so we are feeling good,” McSpirit said. “It’s been a rough year, and it’s been way too long without live music.”
For information about Country Jam, go to countryjam.com.