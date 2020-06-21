When Kelcie Goodwin found out that a summer softball season was going to happen, she could have thrown a party.
“I was so ready. I was ready that day,” said the 15-year-old.
That was in late May after months of struggling to stay on task with online schooling and trying to keep in shape while holding out hope for softball.
She ran a lot, found workouts online and played catch with her 11-year-old brother, Tyler, a baseball player.
It was not the same. It was not enough. “I didn’t think you could get so bored,” she said.
“Oh,” groaned her mother, Carolyn Goodwin. “It was such a drag.”
When her kids’ usual activities came to a halt in March because of COVID-19, “it was good for about a minute,” she said.
Then the energy began to build and video games didn’t help, and the need for friends and outside interaction was frustratingly obvious, she said.
So last Wednesday, as the late afternoon summer sun blazed over Grand Mesa Little League’s ball fields, Carolyn Goodwin was clearly thankful to have her kids there for practice.
The nine-week summer season for Colorado District 1 Little League, which includes Grand Mesa Little League, will open with its first games on Monday, June 22, and it is among a number of area youth sports programs and camps that started in June, allowing kids to get back out on a field or court while observing safety protocols for COVID-19.
“I can’t tell you how happy I am that we’re doing this,” said Ron Elliott, director for the Mesa County Tennis program, which will begin its third session of lessons and clinics on Monday. The third session’s enrollment is already full and upcoming sessions are filling fast.
“People just want their kids to go out and do something, so we have a lot of new families involved,” Elliott said.
Chris Dibsie is one of those parents. As the morning cool began to evaporate from the courts at Colorado Mesa University’s Elliott Tennis Center on Wednesday, Dibsie watched his 7- and 9-year-old daughters run after tennis balls.
During the past couple months his family would bike to a park and hit tennis balls. It was “nothing serious at all,” but it helped with the cooped-up feeling they all had, he said.
A relative told Dibsie about Mesa County Tennis and he decided to sign the girls up.
“This is a really nice program,” Dibsie said, looking around the courts where instructors could be seen wearing masks and along the outside of the fences, bright yellow Xs on the cement encouraged observers to keep six-feet apart.
His girls love being able to have in-person interaction again with other kids and the instructors. Being at the lessons is a “back to normal step,” he said.
But that step has come at considerable effort. At 7 a.m. each day CMU custodial staff members are out at the tennis courts wiping down benches and high-touch areas, Elliott said. They do it again about 1:30 p.m.
The gates in the chain-link fencing around the courts are always open, so no one needs to touch them — watch out when the high schoolers are serving because high-speed tennis balls go everywhere, Elliott said. Class sizes are smaller than in past years, and kids bring their own water bottles and racquets.
It’s set up in such a way that “I feel I’m being responsible enough to do something like this, this summer,” said Kelly Shay, as her 9-year-old son, Eli, finished a lesson.
Organizers of other area programs also have taken steps to keep participants safe and parents happy.
Fruita Parks and Recreation has camps running for track and field, tennis and golf, which is through Adobe Creek National Golf Course.
The number of participants was lowered, procedures were put in place for sanitizing equipment and employees wear masks, said Tyler Talkington, athletics coordinator for Fruita Parks and Recreation.
The response from parents and kids has been “really good,” he said. “Just to have something going on, you can see the joy on their faces.”
Vince Smith, head coach for CMU’s men’s lacrosse team, agreed.
“I apologized to a mom because I wished we could do more,” he said. The mom replied, “Are you kidding me? I’m just ready to get him out of the house.”
Three-day men’s lacrosse skills camps opened June 16 at CMU and will continue the next two weeks with the possibility of expanding later in July. All CMU’s residential youth sports camps were canceled for the summer, but day camps (cmumavericks.com/camps) for softball and volleyball players and swimmers are in the works for July.
It has been a process of reworking things to suit today’s situation, Smith said of his camps for second graders up to high schoolers.
“This is really kind of small group training,” he said.
Registration is capped at 20 players per age group — normally, it would be 30–50 players — each group is scheduled at a different time each day. The kids are asked to wear masks as they check in and out of camp, and the drills are intended to be non-contact, he said.
When Dermot Lynch, 13, arrived for his second day of camp last week, wiping down his equipment was part of getting ready to go on the field.
The last time he played lacrosse was in mid-March, he said.
Over the past few months, Lynch practiced a lot in his backyard with one of his older sisters, who also is a lacrosse player, and he would go running with his other older sister, who is a soccer player. He tried to work out every day as he wanted to stay in shape for lacrosse and football — he plays for the Redlands Chargers.
It was OK, but he wants to attend as many lacrosse camps as he can because he missed so much of the season, Lynch said.
Not missing out any more was a big reason Chris Riley, president of Grand Mesa Little League, led the charge to gain the thumbs up from health officials for the leagues in Colorado District 1 Little League.
“It was important to me that kids be able to play,” Riley said.
He knew parents and kids were eager to get back to playing baseball and softball, but even he was surprised at the number who decided to return for the summer season.
Grand Mesa had less than 5% of players withdraw and overall registration numbers increased, he said, clarifying that while he has heard that many players returned for other District 1 leagues, the rate may be different.
As players have arrived back at ballparks, they’ve found additional hand washing and sanitizing stations and a no spitting rule. Players are required to bring their own water bottles labeled with their name.
“In the past, we’ve given each team four helmets and kids have shared helmets,” Riley said. Now “we’re requiring each kid have their own helmet.”
Either the family can buy that helmet or the league will give the player a helmet, but it’s not to be shared, he said.
Family and friends who attend games are encouraged to bring a chair, or watch from their car so they can social distance if there are too many people in the stands, he said.
Many of the changes related to COVID-19 are “just stuff that is commonplace now,” he said.
And they are worth it to see the enthusiasm of the players, who are “excited across the board,” Riley said. “After spending two months on lock- down and away from all their friends, the kids are happy to be back.”