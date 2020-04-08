With lakes thawing and big-game season still a few months away, hunting and fishing hasn’t been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The spring turkey season begins Saturday and runs through the end of May, with no changes planned, said Randy Hampton of the Grand Junction office of Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
Hunters who hold a spring turkey license and need to cancel those hunts can receive a full refund, but the license must be postmarked or returned before Saturday to be eligible.
Details and other COVID-19 information are on the CPW website, cpw.state.co.us.
“Fortunately, most of the things that people engage in terms of outdoor activities, hunting, fishing, etc., are pretty solitary,” Hampton said. “If we get into fall and the concerns continue about travel and people coming in, we’ll take a look at those things. All the (information) we’ve seen, by the time the big-game seasons arrive, the major seasons arrive, we should be hopefully be in a different situation.”
The department is following the guidelines of state and county governments when it comes to any alterations and closures. Yuma County requested the suspension of spring turkey hunting in that area.
“We’re monitoring and continuing to respond in whatever way we need to. We’re a parks and wildlife agency, not a public health agency,” Hampton said.
“Really, counties have more authority in terms of limiting who they’re letting in and not letting in,” he said
Because hunting and fishing are more solitary activities, they’re allowed under Colorado’s stay-at-home edict. State parks are open, but campgrounds, shelters, picnic areas and playgrounds in those parks are closed.
It’s the issue of people traveling from other areas that counties are concerned about, and what Parks and Wildlife will address if the pandemic extends closer to big-game season. Archery season for deer and elk and black bear season begins Sept. 2, with rifle season for deer, elk and moose starting Oct. 1.
“Fishing is fishing,” Hampton said, referring to the ability to stay close to home and still wet a line. “Nobody loads up their ATVs and goes six states to go fishing. Some do, but those are a rare group (for vacations), and most people are canceling those on their own.”