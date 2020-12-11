Whether or not the photo of David Lesh posted onto Instagram on Oct. 21 is real is irrelevant in the eyes of the federal court as he still won’t be allowed on U.S. Forest Service land at least until his trial has concluded.
Lesh faces six misdemeanor counts in Grand Junction because of his alleged behavior on federal land. Five of the counts are in connection with photos he posted to Instagram in June, in which he can be seen standing on the floating log at Hanging Lake that visitors are prohibited to touch. The other count is for another photo he posted of him apparently snowmobiling in a Keystone terrain park at a time when state ski areas were closed because of COVID-19.
Charges were filed in federal court on Sept. 15. Weeks later, on Oct. 21, Lesh posted a photo on Instagram which appears to show him defecating in Maroon Lake. By the end of October, the court banned Lesh from forest service land until his misdemeanors are resolved.
At a motions hearing on Thursday, Federal Magistrate Judge Gordon Gallagher said he felt there was an “unfortunate pattern” that was emerging with Lesh and elected to keep his new bond conditions in place.
He said although the defense argued the Oct. 21 photo was a fake, the photo still appears to show illegal activity at “one of the most iconic natural resources in Colorado.”
“It’s on the state quarter … hard to imagine something more objectionable than the picture posted here which appears to be exactly why he posted it,” Gallagher ruled. “I find it an entirely reasonable condition of release to continue to order that he can’t be on National Forest Service Land.”
Eric Faddis, Lesh’s new attorney to the case, asked the court to remove the enhanced bond condition in a motion filed on Nov. 24.
“As Mr. Lesh attempted to explain at the Oct. 30 hearing, before former counsel prevented him from doing so, the Maroon Lake post is inauthentic. Lesh has never been to Maroon Lake,” he wrote to the court.
Attached to his motion were several photos, including a stock image of Maroon Lake that was used in the Instagram post and another photo of Lesh that was superimposed onto the stock image.
Faddis argued that the bond condition severely restrains Lesh’s ability to market his company, Virtika Outwear, a company that provides clothing and equipment for winter activities, and make a living as a professional skier.
“In fairness, Lesh is a provocateur but we want to make candidly clear to the court that at no time was this a calculable effort to defy the court,” Faddis said at Thursday’s hearing.
He said that the photo was part of a marketing blitz for Lesh and his company and part of an ongoing saga with Lesh and “groups that don’t like him.”
Faddis said that Lesh was attempting to push people’s buttons but that the photo had nothing to do with the court hearings. He said that Lesh does a great deal of lawful activity on forest land and asked the court to reconsider the bond condition.
“He didn’t cause injury or environmental harm. No water sources were polluted. There was no threat to the safety of the community based on that post,” Faddis said.
He felt the enhanced bond condition was disproportionate and went overboard.
“Lesh might be an outlandish guy that rubs people the wrong way but he didn’t violate court orders,” he said.
In response to Faddis’ motion, U.S. Assistant Attorney Pete Hautzinger felt the mere posting of the Maroon Lake photo was an act of impermissible defiance to the court’s authority, regardless of whether the image is genuine or not.
“I find it unbelievable to say 19 days after (Lesh) was ordered by the court, 19 days for him to post the photograph of him defecating into one of the most iconic pieces of national forest property — to say those are unrelated beggars the imagination,” Hautzinger said at Thursday’s hearing.
“The bond conditions are entirely appropriate and ask the court to keep them into place,” he added.