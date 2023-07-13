Delegates pose with FCE scholarship students at the school in Grand Junction’s sister city, El Espino, El Salvador. Travelers from L to R: Tanner Timbreza (blue shirt), Andrea Bartlett, Tucker Timbreza, Norma Akright (in back), Cassidee Shull, Nicole Kain (in back), and guide Evelyn Portillo.
Delegates pose with FCE scholarship students at the school in Grand Junction’s sister city, El Espino, El Salvador. Travelers from L to R: Tanner Timbreza (blue shirt), Andrea Bartlett, Tucker Timbreza, Norma Akright (in back), Cassidee Shull, Nicole Kain (in back), and guide Evelyn Portillo.
COURTESY OF FOUNDATION FOR CULTURAL EXCHANGE
Tucker Timbreza (black shirt) talks with students at the school in Grand Junction’s sister city, El Espino, El Salvador
As the micro bus carrying a group of eight Grand Junction residents turned left off the Pan-American Highway on Saturday and ascended the steep hill that would take them to where the road forks at the base of the cell tower, the palms of the travelers were sweating — and it wasn’t just the sweltering heat.
“I was pretty nervous at first because I didn’t know what to expect,” Tanner Timbreza, 21, said during the goodbye dinner Monday evening. “Before I came, El Salvador was just a name to me, and other than that I didn’t know anything about the country or its culture.” Timbreza joined the delegation because his brother, Tucker, 19, and father, Lance, had signed up and he was interested in visiting a Central American country.