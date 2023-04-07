When Lucas Bullen was a senior in high school, he led an effort to get a recreation center built at Matchett Park as part of a civics class.
More than 20 years and a career in the Air Force later, Bullen is getting his wish.
Grand Junction voters passed a ballot issue proposing a .14% sales tax increase to fund a rec center at Matchett Park on Tuesday, with final unofficial results showing 10,954 people voting in favor and 7,177.
“It’s a long time coming, I know it’s been near and dear to a lot of folks along the way,” Bullen said. “Seeing something come together that so many people wanted for so long was really beautiful.”
Grand Junction City Council voted to certify the initial election results Wednesday, with final certification scheduled for April 19.
The city of Grand Junction declined to provide specifics Thursday as to what the next steps for the new recreation center would be.
“With approval of the ballot question, the city will proceed without delay to design, construct, furnish, and equip the (Community Rec Center) with an anticipated completion date of late 2025,” Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou wrote in a report in December.
Sherbenou was not available for comment Thursday.
The rec center plan was developed by city staff and Barker Rinker Seacat, a consulting firm that specializes in recreation centers, along with stakeholders and members of the public over a number of months.
Rec center amenities are projected to include a lap pool, warm-water leisure pool, lazy river, warm-water therapy pool, water playground, gymnasium, indoor track, fitness and weights area, meeting rooms and other community gathering and recreation spaces.
Andreya Krieves, who co-chaired the Community Recreation Center Campaign effort, said the group learned from past failures of recreation center efforts.
“We had a better plan this time than any other time that has appeared on the ballot,” Krieves said Tuesday night. “There are lessons to be learned in losing, and we learned a lot of those lessons and put together a better package.
“We also got support from areas of the community, like the Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce, that didn’t support us before. But more than anything, the community was ready.”
City Council approved a plan for an 83,000-square-foot rec center, but the ballot language voters approved allows for some flexibility in what the plan might actually be.
The tax increase will not apply to gas, groceries or medicine, and will expire in 2054. The city will take on $70 million in debt to build the rec center, with a total debt service not to exceed $148.5 million.
The rec center will also be partially funded by cannabis sales tax dollars once retail marijuana stores are open.
The city held its random lottery to pick 10 applicants for retail marijuana businesses on March 30. Those businesses include two in the Horizon Drive Business District, another with a Horizon Drive address that is not in the business district, and seven more in various places in Grand Junction.
A second measure on Tuesday’s ballot allowing a 99-year lease for a piece of city property by Colorado Discover Ability overwhelmingly passed, 13,892 in favor to 3,930 against.
