The recreation center approved by Grand Junction voters earlier this month is slated to open in late 2025, according to a Monday press release from the city of Grand Junction.

Grand Junction City Council approved a plan in 2022 for an 83,000 square foot rec center, which would include a lap pool, warm-water leisure pool, lazy river, warm-water therapy pool, water playground, gymnasium, indoor track, fitness and weightlifting area, meeting rooms and other gathering and recreation spaces. That plan was created by city staff and Barker Rinker Seacat consulting firm.

