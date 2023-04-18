The recreation center approved by Grand Junction voters earlier this month is slated to open in late 2025, according to a Monday press release from the city of Grand Junction.
Grand Junction City Council approved a plan in 2022 for an 83,000 square foot rec center, which would include a lap pool, warm-water leisure pool, lazy river, warm-water therapy pool, water playground, gymnasium, indoor track, fitness and weightlifting area, meeting rooms and other gathering and recreation spaces. That plan was created by city staff and Barker Rinker Seacat consulting firm.
Voters approved a .14% sales tax increase in the April 4 municipal election to fund the rec center. The tax increase is scheduled to begin July 1.
The vote tallies are scheduled to be certified by City Council on Wednesday. The city can then issue requests for proposals for architecture and engineering work. According to the release, City Council could consider a contract for architecture and engineering within the next two to three months. Architecture and engineering work is expected to take about a year, with another 18 months for construction in Matchett Park.
A separate RFP will be sent out for construction management and general contracting services. That contract could come to City Council in the next five to six months.
“We are very grateful to Grand Junction voters for their support of the plan to build a Community Recreation Center for Grand Junction,” Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou said. “The planning process was driven by community input over many years through surveys, focus groups, community forums, and ballot proposals. The community feedback determined several key elements in the 2022 CRC Plan that Council adopted including the site, the amenities, and how the facility will be funded. The CRC plan is the vision for creating this facility as a place everyone in our community can enjoy.”