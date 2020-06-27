The group that is trying to oust Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters filed a complaint Friday with the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office alleging numerous violations of state election laws.
That group, RecallClerk- Tina.com, says that Peters’ office missed numerous deadlines leading up to Tuesday’s June primary, voting for which is underway.
In that complaint, the recall committee said that Peters’ office failed to appoint a canvass board and a risk-limiting audit board by the June 15 deadline, are not properly marking rejected ballots, is using outdated and untested ballot sorting equipment and didn’t properly print a voter’s name on ballot return envelopes.
The complaint also alleges that neither Peters nor several election judges and staff members are wearing masks while in the ballot process room, in accordance with new state rules.
“These complaints detail ways in which clerk Peters’ office has failed or is currently failing to meet statute and election laws,” recall committee member Amanda Polson said in a statement. “Complaints include their failure to properly test the Agilis machine that verifies thousands of voters’ signatures, properly print the ballot envelopes according to their approved election plan, process rejected ballots correctly as well as other processes and deadlines missed.”
In response, Brandi Bantz, Peters’ new director of elections, refutes those claims, saying Kevin McCarney, chair of the Mesa County Republican Party, and Maria Keenan, chair of the Mesa County Democratic Party, both signed on as canvass board and risk-limiting audit board members nearly two weeks before the June 15 deadline.
Bantz also said that while election workers don’t typically write on the envelopes of rejected ballots, they are in a designated tray. She also said the Agilis machine was tested sometime between March 30 and April 1, and said election rules call for printed voter names to be under or near signature lines.
And as for the masks?
“All judges were informed in training that wearing a mask during the processing of ballots is a requirement,” Bantz said in an email. “Some judges indicated, due to health reasons, they were unable to wear a mask at all times and some aren’t able to at all.”
Matt Domboski, a legal analyst for the Secretary of State’s Office, acknowledged in an email to the recall committee that their complaint had been received, saying, “We will begin reviewing these issues immediately.”
The complaint comes on the heels of one Peters filed last week against the Eagle County woman hired by the county to oversee the recall petition effort, which is going on now.
In that complaint, Peters alleged that Teak Simonton, who was hired by the Mesa County Board of Commissioners to oversee the recall effort, used county resources to print petition forms for the recall committee.
Simonton, a former Eagle County clerk and current treasurer, said that was her usual practice. Still, Simonton said she’s since billed the recall committee for those petitions.