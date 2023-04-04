Andrea Haitz is the sole subject of an attempt to be ousted from the Mesa County District 51 Board of Education, according to documents a recall committee expects to file on Wednesday that were provided to The Daily Sentinel.
Haitz, who is president of the board, was one of three conservative candidates who ran and won as a bloc in 2021.
“Mesa County School Board 51 Board of Education member Andrea Haitz should be recalled for directing district of affairs (sic) in a manner which foments disorder, uncertainty and anxiety for students, parents, faculty and staff; for ethics violations; for violating her oath of office; for allowing undue influence on district policy by small extremists groups; for failing to enforce policies uniformly and equitably,” reads the recall petition, which is to be submitted to the Mesa County Clerk’s Office this week.
The committee filing the recall petition consists of Eric Rechel, Sarah Lester and Fredricka Howie, all Grand Junction residents.
Along with that petition, the three-person committee is forwarding the name of Darren Cook as a possible successor to Haitz.
Cook is a retired teacher who taught at Bookcliff Middle School, Mount Garfield Middle School, Grand Mesa Middle School and East Middle School, which the D51 board recently voted to close.
“I have been a member of the D51 family since I started first grade at Nisley Elementary School in 1977, and I have dedicated by adult life to strengthening our community by advocating for quality public schools,” Cook said in a statement. “I believe quality public schools are the backbone of a strong democracy and strong economy.”
Backers of the recall have said they started the effort, in part, because of several recent decisions approved by the three new members of the five-person board, Haitz, Will Jones and Angela Lema.
Those decisions include closing East Middle and rejecting Marillac Clinic from operating in the soon-to-be built new Grand Junction High School, which already operates a similar clinic at Central High School.
By law, such a recall effort would require more than 15,000 valid signatures on pre-approved petitions, which would have to be gathered within 60 days of those petitions being approved by the clerk’s office.
Unlike ballot measures, recall elections carry a higher standard in getting onto a ballot. For recalls, the signature threshold is 25% of the total votes cast at the last preceding general election for that specific office. To get a measure onto a statewide ballot, by comparison, only requires 5% of the total votes cast during the previous election for secretary of state, and signature gatherers have about 90 days to do so.
If the petition drive is successful, an election would be held no sooner than 60 days and no later than 90 days after it is deemed sufficient, with the recall ballot also including a list of possible replacements where voters can choose only one.