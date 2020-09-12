From the sweeping slopes of Grand Mesa to the red and gold trails in the central Rockies, few states’ fall seasons bring out the explorers in their residents quite like Colorado.
For much of this summer, some have feared this fall wouldn’t see those colors stay around for too long. This dry summer seems to have seen more wildfires than rainy days.
Fortunately for Colorado’s fall color aficionados, recent — and drastic — changes to the Centennial State’s weather could boost the intensity and duration of the leaves’ changes. Colorado’s seen plenty of sunshine this summer, but two other key ingredients to autumn colors blooming have been introduced much more recently: cold air and moisture.
“Temperature, light and water supply have an influence on the degree and duration of fall colors,” said Susan Carter, the horticulture and natural resource agent for Colorado State University’s Extension office in Grand Junction. “Lower temperatures above freezing will favor the anthocyanin formations, so that gives you the bright reds. It kind of depends on how cold it gets and for what duration it is cold. Temperatures well below freezing could just kind of turn brown. We might see a little bit of that depending on where the trees are in the state, but we should see some coloring occurring from this cold and wet.”
The cold front that recently fell over the state not only brought sharp downturns in temperature, with some areas falling 60 degrees in 24 hours, but it also brought much-needed precipitation.
In some areas of the state, such as the Front Range, the blanket of smoke gave way to a blanket of snow. In the Grand Valley, this week saw much-needed rainfall. That rainfall could lead to fall colors in the area lasting longer than previously expected.
“I would think that, hopefully, this moisture would lengthen the duration,” Carter said. “If it had stayed dry like we have been, it may have drastically shortened it. I don’t know if it will make it the full two weeks, but they definitely have a better shot of it now that we’ve got this moisture.”
Carter said that some of the higher elevated regions in Colorado are already seeing changing leaf colors.
“Last weekend, my husband was up on Vail Pass up really high,” she said. “He could see some aspens starting to turn above that 10,000-foot line. I think, in the next one to two weeks, we’ll being seeing aspens turning.”