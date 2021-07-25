The newest candidate for School Board District C is wanting to bring a fresh perspective.
Austin DeWitt is just two years removed from graduating from Fruita Monument High School and announced his candidacy earlier this month.
“A lot of people have asked why they should vote for me given my age, but I think that’s an asset,” DeWitt said. “I know the system and how education works today more than someone who is years removed from being in school.”
DeWitt is on the custodian staff at Mount Garfield Middle School.
He has a passion for volunteering, giving his time to the Special Olympics, Future Farmers of America, the theater department in high school and at Orchard Mesa Middle School.
“I’m closer to the system than anyone else who’s running,” DeWitt said.
DeWitt’s priorities include updating the education students receive. For example, he wants students to have updated science textbooks.
“Having textbooks five years old isn’t great when science is changing literally every day,” DeWitt said.
He also wants the band, orchestra and theater to receive more funding.
DeWitt is running for District C, which covers everything between 26½ Road and 29 Road and stretches as far south as Ouray Avenue.
Trish Mahre, an attorney with the 21st Judicial District DA, is the incumbent and announced she would run for re-election. Andrea Haitz, a Realtor, announced she, too, would run for the seat.
The District D and District E seats are also up for grabs. Nick Allan, a substitute teacher, is running for District D. David Combs, a community activist, and Angela Lema, a salon academy owner, are running for the District E seat.
DeWitt thinks his interpersonal skills are a strength for his candidacy.
“School board plays a huge role in administrative and staff support, and also communicating with the community,” DeWitt said. “I’m an effective communicator and value transparency.”
To learn more about DeWitt, you can visit austinforschoolboard.godaddysites.com or go to his Facebook page, Austin DeWitt for School Board.