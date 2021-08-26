In late June, Shawn Hurlburt walked out his front door and found a woman lying face down on the sidewalk.
“It didn’t look like she was breathing,” Hurlburt said. “So I pulled my phone out to call an ambulance and that’s when somebody jumped out from the shadows.”
The man tried to grab Hurlburt’s phone and was yelling. Hurlburt retreated and was able to call for help.
Situations like this happen every day, but how do the Grand Junction Police Department and Fire Department manage to get help to a person who needs it while the scene may also be dangerous?
“What typically happens is they will dispatch police and fire at the same time,” Grand Junction Fire Department Battalion Chief Matt Carson said. “The police officers will go straight into the scene and we’ll stage typically a few blocks away until the police determine it’s safe for us to go in.”
Hurlburt said the situation he witnessed was happening around the time of Country Jam, when there were a lot of people in town and police were very busy. The time it took to get EMS on the scene concerned him, which he told the Grand Junction City Council at a recent meeting. Even when there aren’t large events going on, Carson said every department is busy.
“I think the system is working really well right now,” Carson said. “I just think our system is busy. We train very well together. We interact really well, but again it’s just getting those resources to the calls.”
Both the Police and Fire departments work in close collaboration on these calls. Oftentimes it will be officers who request a response from medical personnel.
They also have to make the call on when it is safe enough for the EMS team to get on scene. In the case of a patient with a non-life threatening medical emergency, they’ll wait for the police to have it cleared, but the fire and EMS personnel have the ability to judge for themselves as well.
“A good example would be an elderly patient that is typically combative, maybe in a facility or a home,” Carson said. “They have a medical condition that makes them agitated. That’s going to generate a police officer response and in some instances we will choose to go in based on those call notes.”
Dispatch is important through this process to gather all the information for the people on responding so they can make these decisions.
Collaboration between fire and police is critical as well, Grand Junction Police Department Public Information Coordinator Callie Berkson said.
“We have personnel in a command position that is going to make those determinations, but it is a collaboration between law enforcement and medical and fire entities around the Grand Valley,” Berkson said.
Each call is also its own unique situation.
It could be a fight in a bar or an active shooter that has both police and fire responding, Carson said.
While Carson said he thought the system is working well, he said both departments are continually on at least a quarterly basis reevaluating to see if there are ways to improve.
“It’s easy to think of police and fire as two different entities, but we work together every day,” Carson said.