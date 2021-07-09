Mesa County is in the middle of its second record-approaching heat wave of the summer.
Grand Junction tied its record high temperature for July 8 with a reading of 104 degrees on Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service, tying a previous high set in 1989.
Today, it’s expected to be even hotter, according to NWS meteorologist Megan Stackhouse, with a predicted high of 105. That would break the previous record for July 10 of 103 degrees.
Temperatures through the weekend are predicted to be in the 100s but not quite record breaking.
Saturday’s high is projected to be 102 degrees, which wouldn’t be a record (the record high for July 11 is 105); Sunday’s projected high is 103 (the record for July 12 is 104).
“Either way, it’s very hot,” Stackhouse said.
Even the lows are hot. Grand Junction is seeing lows in the low-mid 70s, Stackhouse said, which is about 10 degrees above normal.
A heat advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for parts of eastern Utah and western Colorado, including the Grand Junction area, until 8 p.m. Friday.
The advisory warns that the heat will “significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.”
Residents should drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun, stay in air conditioning and check up on friends and neighbors, according to the advisory.
The exceptional heat is the result of a high pressure ridge that is dominating the southwest U.S., centered over the Four Corners area, Stackhouse said.
“It’s just this massive ridge that keeps everything hot and dry under it,” Stackhouse said.
The ridge should stay stationary through the end of the week and then it’ll move west, Stackhouse said, at which point temperatures could drop back down from their current levels.
This period marks the second time this summer high temperatures have approached or broken records. According to a 2016 Environmental Protection Agency report on climate change in Colorado, heat waves are becoming more common in the western U.S. because of climate change.
This sort of weather pattern, in which a high pressure ridge just sticks around and keeps the heat here, has occurred before, Stackhouse said, and in fact a similar weather pattern occurred recently.