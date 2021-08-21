The two-day rain event that poured over the Grand Valley on Wednesday and Thursday managed to break some records in the process.
The Grand Junction airport received 0.47 inches Wednesday, breaking the previous Aug. 18 record for rain of 0.26 inches, set in 1989, according to the National Weather Service.
Thursday, the airport received 0.93 inches of rain, breaking the previous record of 0.6 inches, set in 1925.
Wednesday and Thursday combined for 1.4 inches of rain at the airport, the 26th wettest two-day stretch since records started being kept in 1893.
Megan Stackhouse, a forecaster for the National Weather Service in Grand Junction, said Grand Junction got the most rain in the area, with 0.9 inches falling around Palisade and 0.6-0.8 inches falling around Fruita and Loma.
Stackhouse said the rain was much-needed, as Grand Junction is still 1.25 inches below its normal level of precipitation for the year to date.
Before the storms, the area was more than two inches below normal, she said.
“We made a dent in that, at least,” Stackhouse said.
While Grand Junction was getting rained on, the Grand Mesa received its first snowfall of the season.
Stackhouse said about 1.5 inches of snow fell up on the Skyway area, and other areas over 10,500 feet also received snow.
“It’s definitely a welcome relief,” Stackhouse said. “Moisture in any form, we’ll take it.”
According to Stackhouse, it’s unknown when the rain will return. The forecast in the Grand Junction area doesn’t call for moisture over the next few days, with drier air moving in.
There might be some precipitation at higher elevations, though, Stackhouse said.
“At least for the next five days or so it’s looking dry here in the Grand Valley, “ Stackhouse said.