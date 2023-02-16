City of Grand Junction crews, including this snow plow westbound on Highway 6&50 just west of First Street, were out around the city on Wednesday after winter storm blanketed the Grand Valley with snow.
Jeremy Johann was bundled up for the wintry conditions on Monday as he takes his dog River for a brisk walk at Emerson Park on Gunnison Avenue and Fourth Street on Wednesday after a snowstorm blanketed the Grand Valley with fresh snow.
Jeremy Johann was bundled up for the wintry conditions on Monday as he takes his dog, River, for a brisk walk at Emerson Park on Gunnison Avenue and Fourth Street on Wednesday after a snowstorm blanketed the Grand Valley with fresh snow.
Greg Smith with the City of Grand Junction keeps his eye on the snow while plowing the sideway on Seventh Street and Colorado Avenue on Wednesday.
The biggest impacts of the storm were felt to the north and south of the Grand Valley.
Dale Shrull
City of Grand Junction crews, including this snow plow westbound on Highway 6&50 just west of First Street, were out around the city on Wednesday after winter storm blanketed the Grand Valley with snow.
Scott Crabtree
City of Grand Junction worker Ramses Vallejo uses a small low to push snow from the sidewalk on Main Street in front of the Fairfield Inn & Suites Wednesday.
Dale Shrull
Dale Shrull/The Daily Sentinel
Ryan Sylvester shovels snow from the sideway in front of Taco Party on Fifth Street in Grand Junction on Wednesday.
Dale Shrull
Alex Bravo braved the wintry conditions on a bike ride along the 200 block of North Avenue Wednesday.
Scott Crabtree
Jeremy Johann was bundled up for the wintry conditions on Monday as he takes his dog River for a brisk walk at Emerson Park on Gunnison Avenue and Fourth Street on Wednesday after a snowstorm blanketed the Grand Valley with fresh snow.
Dale Shrull
Photos by Dale Shrull/The Daily Sentinel
Jeremy Johann was bundled up for the wintry conditions on Monday as he takes his dog, River, for a brisk walk at Emerson Park on Gunnison Avenue and Fourth Street on Wednesday after a snowstorm blanketed the Grand Valley with fresh snow.
Dale Shrull
Greg Smith from the City of Grand Junction keeps his eye on the snow while plowing the sideway on Seventh Street and Colorado Avenue Wednesday.
A record 3.6 inches of snow in Grand Junction caused some major traffic problems throughout the day on Wednesday.
Because of those weather conditions, Mesa County Valley School District D51 and Mesa County Libraries made the early morning decision to close all its facilities.
Early Wednesday morning D51 officials said all schools would be on a two-hour delay to start. Then, at 8:09 a.m., the school district announced that it was closing all D51 schools for the day due to weather.
“Due to continuous inclement weather throughout the day, D51, in collaboration with various outside organizations, has made the determination that it is the safest decision to CLOSE all D51 schools and administrative buildings today.
“District 51 leaders felt this was the best decision for the safety of our staff and students.”
Around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Mesa County Libraries announced that it was closing all its branches due to the inclement weather.
Both D51 schools and Mesa County Libraries were expected to be back open today but all schools will have a two-hour delayed start.
Grand Junction Police announced just after 7 a.m. on Wednesday the city was on accident alert, which means residents who are in crashes that don’t involve injuries, drugs or alcohol, or hit and run should exchange information and report the crash online.
The 3.6 inches of snow Grand Junction received Wednesday broke the previous record of two inches, set in 1940, according to NWS Meteorologist Megan Stackhouse.
“It was some good snow for the area and we’re very happy to see that,” Stackhouse said.
Grand Junction Public Works Director Trent Prall said city crews started plowing snow at about 7 p.m. on Tuesday with crews working rotating 12-hour shifts.
“This is multiple crews working in shifts and around the clock to help clear the snow,” Prall said.
Prall said he anticipated crews working on getting snow out of arterial collectors once the snow stops.
One thing about this particular storm that has been giving people trouble is a wet layer that fell at first and then froze, Prall said.
“There’s definitely a layer of ice that’s underneath the snow,” he said.
Even though there hasn’t been a lot of snow that has fallen during this storm, the storm cell has hung around and prevented melting, Prall said.
Temperatures were falling into the mid-teens in the evening and dropped to 10-12 degrees overnight.
The biggest impacts of the storm were felt to the north and south of the Grand Valley, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
CDOT Region 3 Communications Manager Elise Thatcher said U.S. Highway 40 between Craig and Dinosaur was closed by the storm, and Colorado 318 from west of Craig to Utah was also closed.
Both lanes of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon were closed because of a commercial vehicle crash.
CDOT encourages motorists to check cotrip.org before traveling this route.
Steamboat Ski area closed for the day Wednesday because of extreme wind chill.
Thatcher said there were not any major incidents in the Grand Valley CDOT had to respond to by Wednesday afternoon.
Across the Grand Valley, people mostly reported receiving 2-3 inches of snow Wednesday, Stackhouse said, with areas of Orchard Mesa reporting up to 5.5 inches and Glade Park reporting eight inches.
On Grand Mesa, automated systems reported anywhere from 6-12 inches, with 18 inches reported at the Skyway Nordic trail system, Stackhouse said. “It’s nice powder snow too. Plenty cold.”
Officials urged motorists to leave extra travel time when driving.
, be mindful of stopping distances and objects in front of them, and make sure to have proper tires.