Record stores are like few other businesses, but the industry was just as affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus closed down stores and forced the annual celebration of collecting music — Record Store Day — to evolve from one day to three over as many months.
Aug. 29 was the first installment of Record Store Day 2020 for Triple Play Records at 530 Main St.
Even with the looming threat of the virus, people stood in line outside the store, socially distanced and wearing masks, waiting for their chance to be let in and get their hands on some exclusive releases.
“We do our best to make sure everyone gets what they want. It’s a fun time. You support local business, and there’s a rush when you get the only copy of a record,” said Matthew Cesario, general manager of Triple Play Records. “This year, they delayed (Record Store Day) to three days over three separate months. We didn’t have to cover the costs of the releases in one week, rather we can split it up. I think that’s going to help us out a lot.”
Every year, artists and labels will unveil rare records to attract die-hard fans and collectors.
On the first record store day of the year, stores drew customers with exclusives from world-famous artists, such as Billie Eilish’s “Live At Third Man Records” album on blue vinyl and the deluxe edition of The Who’s 1974 album “Odds and Sods” with two, red and yellow colored vinyls.
Eilish even has a connection to the Grand Valley. Her mom, Maggie Baird, graduated from Fruita Monument High School and her grandfather, Bill Baird, was a longtime principal at Bookcliff Middle School.
The second Record Store Day 2020 will be Sept. 26 and the third and final installment is planned Oct. 24.
The staggered days are meant to limit how many people are in a store at one time and also to prevent Triple Play from having to spend too much money ordering releases for the event.
Matthew Cesario has worked at Triple Play since “he could walk” with his father and owner of the store, Rock Cesario, who shares his bottomless music knowledge with The Daily Sentinel readers in a once-a-month column in the Out&About section.
On any given day, you’ll see either Rock or Matthew or his best friend, Ryan Brookshire, working at the store.
Of course, Matthew Cesario is just like the customers at Triple Play and he has his favorites.
This year, he really wants to get his hands on “It Was All A Dream: The Notorious B.I.G. 1994-1999,” a nine-disc box set spanning the legendary New York rapper’s career.
The rarity of these releases is one of the many reasons why Matthew Cesario, who also DJs at weddings and bars, thinks that the vinyl medium persists in popularity, despite being commercially available since the early 20th century.
“I have over a thousand records myself. I love looking at them, being able to touch them, see who plays on the record, there’s something about being able to collect things,” he said. “I did a lot of reports on this in business school. Records are a tangible thing. It’s something you can touch and, honestly, they haven’t been able to make a better-sounding media than vinyl.”
Some records come as picture discs, often with the album cover printed on them.
That’s what Chloe Tripp-Thompson left Triple Play with.
She’s a big fan of the group Gorillaz — a project by British musician Damon Albarn and illustrator Jamie Hewitt — that combines visual storytelling with music that takes inspiration from pop, rock, electronic and hip hop.
Tripp-Thompson had initially wanted to get a copy of G/D-Sides, a collection of songs that never made it onto any of Gorillaz’s six studio albums.
Instead, she bought a picture disc copy of the acclaimed 2005 album, “Demon Days.”
“I thought the cover is super beautiful, all of the great songs are on here and I felt the need to purchase it this time. It’s my favorite album for the song ‘Feel Good Inc.’ alone,” Tripp-Thompson said. “I find going into record stores a lot of fun. I don’t even have a record player, but I love buying records. The nostalgic feel, the music itself and the packaging is all beautiful.”
Toby Cotton feels the same about physical music.
That’s why he bought the Billie Eilish live record for his daughter and got himself a copy of an exclusive single of The Drive By Truckers song “The Unraveling” and “Sarah’s Flame.”
“Digital is a little lazy,” Cotton said. “With records, you have to get off the couch and go and turn the record over. Makes it a little more fun.”