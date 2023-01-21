The prosecution on Friday played a recording of Brian Cohee’s initial interview with investigators in early 2021.
Cohee, who pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to the February, 2021 murder of 69-year-old Warren Barnes, went into detail about the gruesome nature of the killing.
The Sentinel is declining to publish many of those details, but readers may find the account shocking or triggering.
Cohee, 19 at the time, was interviewed by Mesa County Sheriff’s Office investigators a few days after the murder, after his parents found Barnes’s head and hands in a trash bag in Cohee’s closet.
In the recording, investigators asked Cohee why he was there and he said he was there because he murdered someone.
Cohee was asked to describe the murder.
“I am in a bad state of mind at that time,” Cohee said. “I have major depressive disorder, so I am not thinking something positively.
Cohee described driving around the night of Feb. 27, 2021 and seeing Barnes, a sleeping homeless man. He described stabbing Barnes, who couldn’t fight back, and being in a “frenzy.”
He said he told Barnes he had been planning this for a long time. He also described putting on multiple pairs of gloves before approaching Barnes.
Cohee then described trying to put the body in the Colorado River and getting his car stuck in the river at the Blue Heron Boat Ramp.
His car had to be towed out.
He said he kept the head and hands because he was going to dispose of them separately.
Cohee also told investigators he was being cooperative because there was no point trying to deceive them. He asked the investigators if people who commit crimes like his go to the Mesa County Jail, or if they are moved somewhere else, and the investigators told him it was up to the judge.