Stories abound about the role the historic Hotel Colorado in Glenwood Springs played as a Navy hospital during World War II.
Now, recently discovered documents provide detail in black and white, or more precisely, blue and white, about the wartime service it provided.
The documents are fragile blueprints, hidden away in a dusty spot of the hotel basement for nearly eight decades, that provide an exhaustive look at how space was used in the six-story hotel during the war. They date back to when the Navy commandeered the building and converted it into a hospital.
The hotel, built in 1893, has served notable guests such as U.S. presidents Teddy Roosevelt and William Howard Taft, gangster Diamond Jack Alterie and famed Titanic survivor the Unsinkable Molly Brown.
But it also hosted more than 6,500 esteemed wartime guests — veterans sent there to be nursed back to health — during its time as a hospital.
At the time, according to a hotel blog post, both the hotel and the large nearby hot springs pool, now part of the Glenwood Hot Springs Resort, were owned by Frank Kistler, and veterans recuperating at the hotel also were able to use the pool as part of their recovery.
According to the hotel blog, the discovery of the blueprints was a lucky fluke.
Hidden away so long, they easily could have been tossed out or damaged over the years. Instead, they were discovered following the hotel’s purchase a few years ago by the Melville family, which also owns hotels in locations including Snowmass Village and Crested Butte.
Norm Bacheldor, part of that family and one of the hotel’s owners, said in the blog, “After we closed on the hotel in May 2018, my first office was in a storage room surrounded by frayed and broken chairs, bags of linens and other supplies waiting for repair or replacement. In a dusty corner were boxes of tattered and stained construction blueprints. As a builder, I was drawn to them like a moth to light. I started going through the boxes and wow! I realized I was looking at blueprints dated 28, July 1943, the period when the Navy leased the building and transformed it into a U.S. Naval Convalescent Hospital.”
According to the hotel, the hospital had a 500-bed capacity. Those serving the wounded included 10 medical officers, 15 staff officers, 12 nurses, 142 hospital corpsmen and representatives from the Red Cross. All lived at the hotel.
The blueprints were prepared by the architectural and engineering firm Ashton, Evans & Hodgson in Salt Lake City, Utah.
They help show how much was involved in running the convalescent hospital.
The blueprints depict the locations of things such as surgery rooms, nursing stations, patient recovery rooms, crew and officer mess halls, a dentist’s room, library facilities, a chaplain’s room, carpenter and plumbing shops, and even a brig for unruly patients.
The depiction of a brig in the blueprints is an example of how the blueprints help confirm and flesh out aspects of the hotel’s time as a hospital.
Taylor Thulson, marketing manager for the hotel, said it’s always been a topic of discussion at the Hotel Colorado that wherever the Navy set up hospitals in hotels, they included brigs.
“People have gone kind of back and forth wondering if that’s true or not for the Hotel Colorado, but in these blueprints it actually does detail out the brig that was in the basement of the hotel,” she said.
She said the room where the brig was “is currently not used for anything. It’s just kind of dirt floors.”
Some of the blueprints detail electrical, plumbing and sprinkler system layouts.
“These blueprints have a no-nonsense professionalism about them — build it well and build to last,” Bacheldor said in the hotel’s blog post.
He is impressed by the quality of craftmanship from that era. The hotel fire system, installed in 1943, continues to function well today and pass annual inspections.
A hot-water storage tank with the same date provided 77 years of service before finally having to be replaced last year.
The hotel plans to preserve and publicly display the blueprints as part of an upcoming renovation project.