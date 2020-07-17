A new state-of-the-art recovery center for substance abuse treatment is about to open.
The long-awaited construction for a new home for Mind Springs Health’s Women’s Recovery Center and The Circle program in Clifton is done and are to begin accepting clients by the end of this month.
The creation of a new $5 million facility was prompted a couple of years ago when state officials announced plans to close the main campus of the Grand Junction Regional Center, moving its intellectual and developmentally disabled clients to new homes elsewhere in town. Mind Springs received an extension on continuing to operate out of the center while construction was underway.
The two programs will operate out of the new 17,750-square-foot facility near E and 32 Roads, with each having their own areas, though they will share some common space.
The Circle program is new to town. Last year, the state approved expanding that treatment program to Grand Junction and Fort Collins. For years, it operated solely out of the Colorado Mental Health Institute in Pueblo.
That new program is to accommodate 16 male and female clients who are to stay at the facility full-time for about three months getting treatment for their alcohol or drug abuse. The women’s program currently houses 20 women for the same time period. In some cases, they also can bring their children, as long as they are under the age of 10.
The new facility is designed to provide enough space for both, while offering needed seclusion and safety for its residents.
“The Circle program patients will be kept separate from the women’s recovery center patients,” said Dan Weller, director of both programs. “The only shared space in that building will be the dining hall and the exercise room. We will schedule those two rooms for program specific, so only WRC women will be allowed in the dining hall at these times, and the Center clients at other times.”
The new building, located on 7 acres, has 17 rooms, with both private and semi-private space. For mothers who bring their children, there are separate bedrooms and a well-stocked playroom.
It also offers such new therapies such as light, horticultural, 3D virtual therapies, exercise, meditation, yoga and weight training.
The women’s program can take up to 20 clients, while the Circle program can accept eight women and eight men. That Circle program won’t start accepting patients until Sept. 1; the women’s program officially will move into its new digs July 27.
Together, the two programs will employ 29 people — 14 in the women’s program, and 15 in the Circle program — and will include nurses, therapists, psychiatrists, counselors and specialists. Weller said he still is in the process of hiring employees for the Circle program.
Mind Springs received a $2 million grant from the state to help build the new facility, as part of its contract to operate the Circle program, but is still in the process of fundraising for another $3 million for that construction.
Earlier this year, Mind Springs received a $200,000 grant from the Daniels Fund, but can only get that money when it meets 75% of its fund raising goal, which it hasn’t yet achieved, said Roger Sheffield, president of the Mind Springs Foundation.
Sheffield said the current COVID-19 pandemic has dampened donations, but was hopeful it will reach that goal. To donate, go to www.mindspringsfoundation.org. On that website, donors can choose where they want their gifts to go.