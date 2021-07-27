Driving the highways of Colorado has been quite the adventure for motorists with closures becoming frequent this summer because of weather-related incidents and road- work.
U.S. Highway 550 is the latest highway set to begin repair work.
The Colorado Department of Transportation will begin work on the U.S. Highway 550 on Aug. 2, approximately 10 miles south of Ouray just north of the Red Mountain Pass summit.
Crews will be conducting work on culverts in the area between mileposts 80 and 81.5.
This project will benefit motorists by providing a safer highway when snow runoff and rainstorms occur, a CDOT press release said.
Improvements at two existing culvert sites will allow water to flow unobstructed under the roadway. This project will also improve existing parking/pullout areas for travelers along the pass.
The project will consist of removing and replacing culverts at various locations, as well as stabilizing stream banks and extending the existing parking/pullout area on the west side of the highway.
Williams Construction Contractors of Norwood has been selected for this project.
Work is expected to begin the first week of August and be completed later this year, weather permitting.
Travelers will encounter lane closures, plus closures to shoulder areas, with these impacts going into the fall, according to the release.
Heavy equipment will be in the area, and motorists are advised to give themselves extra travel time.