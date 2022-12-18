Red Rocks Auto Group is under investigation by the state, but exactly what is being looked into is unknown.
The Colorado Department of Revenue confirmed that the auto dealership is being investigated by its Auto Industry Enforcement Division, but officials won’t say more than that. The Colorado Attorney General’s Office wouldn’t say if it, too, is investigating the company.
Allegations have been made recently from unnamed sources to a local blog, who have claimed the Salt Lake City group that owns and operates five dealerships in the Grand Valley have engaged in questionable business practices.
Specifically, the source told Grand Junction blogger Anne Landman that the dealerships have signed customers up for accessories during vehicle purchases without their knowledge or approval, such as extended warranties, and have falsified customers’ financial information to lenders.
Dealership officials could not be reached for comment.
Under state law, it is illegal to deceive or misrepresent a customer during a sale, and salespeople and whole dealerships can lose their licenses from the Colorado Motor Vehicle Dealer Board.
Earlier this year, Red Rocks Auto Group purchased its fifth dealership in Grand Junction, a GMC and Cadillac dealership long owned by Fuoco Motors.
Previously, it acquired the local dealerships for Nissan, Kia, Hyndai and Honda. The company bought its first dealership in the valley in 2016. It is owned by the Salt Lake City-based Tim Dahle Automotive Group.
The company has plans to move its Nissan and Kia dealerships closer to Interstate 70 and U.S. Highway 6.